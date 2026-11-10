Tinubu pledges reliable power and jobs at APC rally in Jigawa

President Bola Tinubu renewed his promise of reliable electricity and economic support at an APC rally in Dutse, Jigawa State, ahead of the 2027 election. He also commissioned four development projects during the visit.

President Bola Tinubu has renewed his promise to provide Nigerians with reliable electricity, a stronger industrial base and expanded job opportunities if he is re-elected in the 2027 general election.

He made the pledge on Tuesday at the All Progressives Congress rally held at the Dutse Township Stadium in Jigawa State. The President said his administration would adopt a different approach to tackling the country's electricity challenges, criticising the existing privatisation model. He said his government would address the rising cost of living and ensure a more reliable power supply across the country. We will provide reliable power, not the old privatisation that is not working, Tinubu said.

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Reliable Power and Job Creation Pledge

We will provide you with reliable power in this Nigeria, he added. He also said the government would assist small-scale enterprises to boost economic activity and create more jobs. We will reduce the cost of living, the President said. We will stimulate a stronger industrial base of our country.

We will help the nano, the small scale business and medium scale business. We will expand the job opportunity across real income earners. We will develop their skills. The latest promise echoes a commitment Tinubu made during a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector in Lagos ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

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At that meeting, he pledged to provide constant electricity and end estimated billing, warning Nigerians against re-electing him if he failed to fulfil the promise, unless he provided adequate reasons for his inability to deliver. Tinubu also outlined other priorities in the APC manifesto, including investment in healthcare, reducing the cost of living, strengthening security and expanding economic opportunities. He said his administration would improve incomes and develop the skills of Nigerians.

Jigawa Rally and Development Projects

His visit to Jigawa also included the commissioning of four development projects and participation in the APC rally as the party intensifies mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election. The rally drew party supporters and officials in Dutse, the state capital.