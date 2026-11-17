Nigeria's 0-0 draw with Tanzania leaves them three points behind Guinea-Bissau in Group L, with coach Eric Chelle admitting they are in trouble and must win remaining matches to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations are in serious doubt after a 0-0 draw with Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday.

The result leaves the Super Eagles with seven points from four matches in Group L, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who beat Madagascar 2-0 in Bissau. Coach Eric Chelle admitted his team is in trouble.

Also read Nigeria Draw 0-0 With Tanzania in Zanzibar, AFCON 2027 Qualification in Doubt

"A draw away from home is not a bad result, but in our situation, because we lost to Guinea-Bissau, that is why we are in trouble," Chelle said. "We are in trouble because if they win, we have to score many goals. Now we have to win in Madagascar and the last game.

" Nigeria had beaten Tanzania 3-1 in Uyo on Friday, with Tolu Arokodare scoring twice as a substitute after Alhassan Yusuf's early opener was cancelled out. But in Zanzibar, the Super Eagles could not find a goal despite creating several chances. Tanzania were forced into two first-half substitutions due to injuries to Novatus Chilambo and Charles M'Mombwa. Nigeria brought on Akor Adams and Alex Iwobi just after the hour mark, and later Alhassan Yusuf, but the deadlock remained unbroken.

"We had to win both games to be in the same situation, but in football, if you cannot score goals, you cannot win," Chelle said. "We had a lot of chances but didn't score. Every time something was missing, maybe the last kick, the last pass or the pass before the last pass. This is not about some players missing and others not missing, but in my opinion, we have to be more aggressive.

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Nigeria qualification fate out of hands

" The draw leaves Nigeria's qualification fate out of their hands. With Tanzania already assured of a place at the finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, only one additional spot is available in Group L. Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau are now battling for that ticket. Guinea-Bissau's 2-0 win over Madagascar moved them to 10 points, while Nigeria stay on seven.

The Super Eagles' 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September has proven costly, as they now need maximum points from their remaining fixtures and hope Guinea-Bissau drop points. Chelle's men will travel to face Madagascar on March 24 before hosting Guinea-Bissau four days later in what could be a decisive encounter.

"We have to wait for the team to play before understanding where our position is. So this is why we are in trouble," Chelle added.

"But you see, it's football. Sometimes you cannot score. So now, as I said, we are in trouble. We are waiting for the game between Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

And after, we will take our way, and we will think about our next game.

Chelle faces difficult AFCON qualification task

" The goalless draw in Zanzibar means Nigeria have now recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat in the campaign. They began the day with six points from three matches, following a 2-1 victory over Madagascar, the damaging 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau, and the 3-1 win over Tanzania. Chelle, who is still smarting from Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, now faces another difficult task.

"You saw, and you will see a lot of games like this. A team can score, has a lot of chances to score, but she cannot. And this is football," he said. The Super Eagles must now regroup and focus on their final two fixtures.

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Anything less than two wins could see them miss out on the 2027 AFCON, a tournament they have won three times. For now, Nigeria's fate rests on the outcome of Guinea-Bissau's match against Madagascar on Tuesday, which ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts. With Guinea-Bissau on 10 points, Nigeria's situation is precarious. Chelle's admission that his team is in trouble reflects the uphill battle ahead.

The Super Eagles will need to win in Madagascar and beat Guinea-Bissau at home to have any chance of qualification. But even then, they may need to improve their goal difference, as Chelle noted.

"We are in trouble because if they win, we have to score many goals in our place; we have to win in Madagascar," he said. The coach also acknowledged that his players must now focus on those decisive matches after Tuesday's other fixture.

Nigeria must win remaining fixtures to qualify

"But you see, it's football. Sometimes you cannot score. So now, as I said, we are in trouble. We are waiting for the game between Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

And after, we will take our way, and we will think about our next game," he said. Nigeria's qualification campaign has been marked by inconsistency. After beating Madagascar 2-1, they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau. They then bounced back with a 3-1 win over Tanzania, but the draw in Zanzibar has left them with a mountain to climb.

The Super Eagles will need to draw on all their experience and talent to overcome this challenge. With two matches remaining, Nigeria's AFCON hopes hang by a thread. The team must win both games and hope for favourable results elsewhere. Chelle's men will travel to Madagascar on March 24 before hosting Guinea-Bissau four days later.

Only the highest-placed team among Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar will qualify from Group L. Tanzania have already secured their place as co-hosts. The stakes are high, and Nigeria's players know they must deliver. Chelle's admission of trouble is a stark reminder of the task ahead. The Super Eagles must now prepare for two crucial matches that will define their 2027 AFCON campaign.

For now, Nigeria's fate is uncertain, and Chelle's words echo: we are in trouble.