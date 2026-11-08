Wazobia FM Solid AC Hosts Super Solid Groove Show in Lagos

Solid AC and Wazobia FM organize a major Lagos event featuring Uzo Ododoba. The gathering includes live music, fan interactions, and humanitarian gift distributions at Golden Bella Hotel.

Music lovers, Wazobia FM fans, entertainers, and well-wishers converged on the Golden Bella Hotel in Lagos for the Super Solid Groove Show, a high-energy live music and entertainment event hosted by Solid AC.

The gathering began around 2 p.m. on Sunday and continued into the early hours of the following day, drawing supporters from various districts across Lagos to enjoy performances, dancing, and social networking.

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Host Solid AC Promotes Social Values

Wazobia FM 95.1 Solid AC, the convener and host, used the platform to emphasize critical social values, specifically highlighting the importance of supporting women, respecting elderly people, and extending kindness to others within the community.

He encouraged generosity and fairness in the distribution of gifts, urging guests to consider others rather than collecting multiple items when some attendees had received none during the giveaway segments.

Solid AC is a popular radio and television personality known for his energetic presentation, humor, and engaging use of Nigerian Pidgin English, along with topical discussions on everyday issues.

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His widely recognized catchphrases include "Gbagam for you" and "Iwotago," which he frequently employs to connect with his audience and maintain the vibrant atmosphere characteristic of his broadcasts.

Performers Delight Crowd with Live Acts

The event showcased music from all genres, including regal, highlife, Calypso, Acapella, Akwa Ibom, and Igbo highlife, performed by Celebrity DJ Young Cash, Ollie Gee Nwaguy, 24 for Angelic, and special guest Uzo Ododoba.

Uzo Ododoba, popularly known as the Wazobia Night Queen, traveled with other artistes from the East, Port Harcourt, and Benin City to perform for the enthusiastic audience gathered at the venue.

One of the highlights was Ododoba's energetic performance, as she thrilled the audience with her dance moves while wearing a shimmering silver outfit that captivated the crowd.

Her stage presence excited the attendees, with many calling for more performances, and she interacted closely with fans, taking pictures and building rapport with the supporters who traveled to see her.

Upcoming Events and Fan Reactions

During her appearance, Uzo Ododoba invited fans to look forward to her White Party, scheduled for December 12 at the Amuwo Area of Mile 2 in Lagos, ensuring continued engagement beyond the current event.

Chinasa Nnaji, popularly known as Waibai, attended the event as an unexpected blessing, explaining that financial constraints had almost prevented her from coming due to initial struggles to afford transportation.

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She described the experience as a pleasant surprise after eventually making it to the venue, noting that she received cash and personal-care items, including soap, and was particularly excited about meeting Uzo Ododoba in person for the first time.

Nnaji expressed deep appreciation to Solid AC and his team, praying for their continued success and blessings after receiving such generous support from the organizers and the host.

Humanitarian Aid and Guest Commendations

The gathering featured the distribution of cash, gifts, and essential items such as power banks, chargers, personal-care products, body cream, liquid soap, lotion, and showering soap, adding a significant humanitarian dimension to the entertainment program.

Hotel entrepreneur Mrs. Endurance Odion, popularly known as Mama Doctor, commended the organizers for bringing Wazobia fans and other guests together, noting her delight at the atmosphere and performances during her second attendance at a Solid AC gathering.

Ifeanyi Okoko, a popular Wazobia fan known as Ifeanyi Elezua, described the show as an exceptional experience that offered opportunities to meet new people, enjoy live music, and receive valuable cash and gifts.

In his closing remarks, Solid AC appreciated the fans, family members, artistes, media organizations, and supporters who contributed to the success of the gathering.

He specifically acknowledged colleagues and representatives from media organizations including Wazobia FM, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Kids FM, alongside partners and sponsors who made the event possible.