Wayne Rooney Backs Cristiano Ronaldo to Win 2026 World Cup

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has publicly stated he hopes to see Cristiano Ronaldo win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even if England doesn't, following similar sentiments from Bruno Fernandes. The article details Ronaldo's incredible career and his pursuit of the one major trophy that has eluded him.

Wayne Rooney , a celebrated figure in Manchester United's history, has expressed his desire to witness Cristiano Ronaldo achieve ultimate glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, should England's own ambitions fall short.

This sentiment follows similar remarks from Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo’s current teammate, who articulated a fervent wish for Portugal to lift the trophy as a fitting tribute to Ronaldo’s unparalleled contributions to the sport. Ronaldo’s career is a testament to dedication and exceptional talent, having already secured three major trophies for Portugal and etching his name into the record books as the most-capped and leading goalscorer in men’s international football.

His statistics are staggering – 143 goals and 46 assists in 226 appearances for the national team, a record that underscores his enduring impact. Despite this remarkable success, the World Cup remains the elusive prize that has so far evaded Ronaldo’s grasp, having participated in five previous tournaments without reaching the pinnacle. The upcoming tournament presents Ronaldo with what is widely considered his final opportunity to complete his illustrious collection of accolades.

Portugal enters the competition as strong contenders, fueled by a squad capable of challenging for the title and a burning desire to honor their iconic captain. The conversation between Rooney and Fernandes, featured on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC, highlighted the deep respect and admiration for Ronaldo within the footballing community. Fernandes passionately conveyed his hope that Ronaldo would finally experience World Cup triumph, emphasizing it as a deserved reward for a career defined by excellence and dedication.

He stated that securing the World Cup for Ronaldo would be an incredible moment, not just for Portugal, but for the entire football world, acknowledging the profound influence Ronaldo has had on the game. Rooney, reflecting on his time playing alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2004 to 2009, wholeheartedly echoed Fernandes’ sentiments, offering his support and wishing them well in their pursuit of the championship.

He encouraged them to relish the experience and perform to the best of their abilities. Ronaldo’s legacy extends beyond mere statistics; he is a symbol of perseverance, skill, and unwavering commitment. His ability to consistently perform at the highest level over two decades is a testament to his exceptional athleticism and mental fortitude.

The fact that he is the only player in football history to have scored in five different World Cups speaks volumes about his longevity and impact on the global stage. While his best finish in the tournament remains a fourth-place finish in 2006, the opportunity to add a World Cup winner’s medal to his collection would undoubtedly cement his status as arguably the greatest footballer of all time.

The weight of expectation will undoubtedly be immense, but Ronaldo has consistently thrived under pressure throughout his career. The entire footballing world will be watching with bated breath, hoping to witness a fairytale ending to a truly remarkable career. The support from former teammates like Rooney and current colleagues like Fernandes demonstrates the universal respect and admiration that Ronaldo commands, adding another layer of intrigue to Portugal’s campaign.

The 2026 World Cup promises to be a captivating spectacle, and the possibility of Ronaldo lifting the trophy adds an extra dimension of excitement and anticipation





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Wayne Rooney Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 World Cup Portugal Bruno Fernandes

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