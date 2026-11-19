Violent clashes erupt in Warri between Ijaw and Itsekiri groups over INEC ward delineation. Governor Oborevwori denies violence while citizens report injuries and deaths in Delta State.

Violent clashes erupted in Warri, Delta State, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, between Ijaw and Itsekiri youths during an All Progressives Congress campaign rally. The conflict was triggered by deep-seated disagreements over the Independent National Electoral Commission ward delineation exercise in Warri South Local Government Area.

Election Boundaries Spark Ethnic Tensions

The Independent National Electoral Commission delineation process has long been a contentious issue among stakeholders from the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo communities in the Warri Federal Constituency. The controversy centers on the recognition of specific communities within Warri South, with Itsekiri groups insisting that no Ijaw people belong in the area. This ideological divide provided the immediate backdrop for the hostilities that unfolded at Nana Model College.

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Fear spread rapidly through the venue as Ijaw attendees, including young women and men wearing PBAT Door-to-Door campaign shirts, stripped off their identifiers to avoid detection. Many worried they would become targets if identified by opposing groups. Itsekiri youths had issued prior warnings telling Ijaw people to stay away from the Nana College venue. Despite these explicit threats, authorities took no steps to address the imminent danger before the event began.

Mutual Accusations of Provocation and Violence

Comrade Douye Vincent, Secretary of the Ijaw Youth Council Ogbe-Ijoh Clan, alleged that Ijaw supporters attending the rally were attacked by Itsekiri youths. He claimed that eight persons sustained serious injuries during the confrontation. The Ijaw Youth Council Western Zone further condemned the alleged attack, reporting that several persons were injured and one person was feared dead. They called on security agencies to investigate and identify those responsible.

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Prince Afotan Debi, an Itsekiri representative, disputed these allegations. He accused Ijaw supporters of provoking the confrontation through T-shirts bearing the inscription Ijaws in Warri South. Debi claimed that two Itsekiri youths were attacked during the incident. Both sides accused each other of provocation and responsibility for the violence. The reported death has not been independently confirmed, and the circumstances surrounding the injuries remain subject to further verification.

Governor Denies Fighting Amidst Continued Street Violence

When Governor Sheriff Oborevwori took the stage after speeches from Chief Festus Keyamo, the aviation minister, Senator James Manager, and Chief Solomon Areyenka, the APC chairman, he presented a starkly different narrative. He told the crowd there had been no fighting in Warri. Speaking in Pidgin English, he stated, Some people thought they will fight in Warri today. We will not fight. We will not kill ourselves. He praised Warri South residents for keeping the peace, and many supporters left immediately after his speech.

However, tensions did not fade following the governor's remarks. Itsekiri youths allegedly moved into streets armed with machetes and other weapons, hunting Ijaw residents. The Ijaw youths fought back, staging a counter-protest and asserting their rights to Ogbe-Ijoh Market and their place in Warri South. Both groups clashed violently, leaving several people badly hurt. The fighting erupted despite earlier warnings and appeals from community leaders.

Political Calls for Unity Ahead of 2027 Elections

The renewed violence has once again drawn attention to the lingering controversy surrounding the INEC ward delineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency. This dispute has previously prompted protests and warnings from stakeholders over the potential consequences of unresolved disagreements on electoral representation in the area. The conflict highlights the fragile social fabric in the region as it approaches the 2027 general elections.

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Comrade Chief Mulade Sheriff, the National Democratic Party candidate for Warri Federal Constituency, appealed to Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo youths in the Warri Metropolis to shun all forms of political violence. He urged them to embrace peaceful coexistence to attract desired development and advocate for unity. This appeal was made on Wednesday while he reacted to reports of violence in some parts of the Oil City over election-related issues.