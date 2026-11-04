Court of Appeal Adjourns Wanno Clan Stool Appeal to January 18, 2027

The Court of Appeal in Benin has adjourned the Wanno Clan stool dispute appeal to January 18, 2027, after granting Chief Benjamin Aliu leave to amend his Notice of Appeal. Two related High Court suits are set for hearings on November 13 and 18, 2026.

The Court of Appeal, Benin Division, has adjourned the hearing of an appeal arising from the dispute over the Okumagbe of Wanno Clan stool in Edo State until January 18, 2027.

The court fixed the date after granting an application by the appellant, Chief Benjamin Aliu, to amend his Notice of Appeal, despite an objection from the first respondent, Senator Francis Alimikhena. When the appeal came up on October 19, 2026, the first respondent opposed the application, describing it as an abuse of court process and arguing that it was premature and incompetent.

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However, the appellate court overruled the objection and granted the application, holding that the proposed amendment would not occasion any injustice to the first respondent. The court also stated that the amendment would assist in expediting the hearing of the appeal. Following the ruling, the court directed the respondents to file their respective briefs of argument within the time prescribed by the Rules of Court ahead of the next hearing.

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Separate Legal Proceedings Challenging Selection

O. Ogebe (SAN) appeared for Aliu alongside E. O. Kadiri and M. A. Okonofua, while Alimikhena was represented by Ms A. Ogbeide and Emma Ugo. The appeal is one of three separate legal proceedings challenging the selection and emergence of Alimikhena as the Okumagbe of Wanno Clan. In a separate suit instituted by Dr Francis Omoh before the Agenebode High Court, proceedings commenced on October 26, 2026. The case was adjourned until November 13 for hearing.

Omoh is seeking declarations on the validity of the process through which Alimikhena was selected and recognised as the traditional ruler of the clan. The claimant alleges that the selection process was conducted in defiance of a directive by the fifth defendant, the Etsako East Local Government Council, which had invalidated it. He also contends that the process proceeded despite the pendency of Suit No. HAG/05/26 and a motion for an interlocutory injunction.

Omoh Challenges Recognition Against Customs Law

Among other reliefs, Omoh is asking the court to determine whether the selection, election, presentation and recognition of Alimikhena complied with the customs and traditions of Wanno Clan and the applicable provisions of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law, 1979. He is also challenging the reliance on Gazette No. 4, Vol. 22, dated April 10, 2012, concerning the customary law regulating succession to the traditional stool of the former Weppa-Wanno Clan.

The claimant further seeks a declaration on Alimikhena's eligibility for the stool and an order restraining the defendants from recognising him as Okumagbe. Omoh is also seeking N50m in general damages over allegations relating to the disputed selection process and harassment. The defendants include Alimikhena, the Edo State Governor, the state Attorney-General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Etsako East Local Government Council.

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In a separate suit filed by Chief Gentle Etsemobor, which also challenges the selection process that produced Alimikhena, the case is scheduled for hearing on November 18, 2026. The legal disputes followed the Edo State Government's recognition and installation of Alimikhena as Okumagbe of Wanno Clan, marked by the presentation of a staff of office on August 22, 2026. The installation took place while legal challenges instituted by the three contenders were pending.

The cases raise questions concerning the validity of the selection process, the applicable customary law and the legality of the state government's recognition of Alimikhena. The appeal before the Court of Appeal is scheduled for January 18, 2027, while the two High Court cases are due for further proceedings on November 13 and 18, respectively.