Walter Okeke Bench Warrant Published in National Newspapers as Trial Resumes 2026

Rivers State High Court orders national publication of bench warrant for former PDP aspirant Walter Okeke, who is accused of stealing N800 million in oil materials. Trial resumes November 30, 2026.

A Rivers State High Court has ordered that a bench warrant against a former Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party guber aspirant, Walter Okeke, will be published in well-circulating national newspapers. Okeke is standing trial for the case of theft of oil servicing materials worth N800 million belonging to Ifeanyi Amaonye, a Port Harcourt-based businessman, who is also his tenant. Justice Chinwendu Nwogu issued the order on Tuesday while delivering a ruling in an oral application raised by the Attorney-General of Rivers State.

Judge Grants Application For National Publication

The application was filed in the case against Okeke, designated as Charge No. PHC/924/CR/2023: The State v. Walter Ubaka Okeke. Justice Nwogu stated that he agreed with the prosecutor, Chidi Eke, who serves as a deputy director in the Ministry of Justice, that the oral application for leave of court to publish was in order. The defence counsel, E.S Ekene, had previously objected to the oral application, arguing that it required a motion on notice rather than an immediate verbal request.

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In his detailed ruling, Justice Nwogu traced the history of the bench warrant back to 2023. He outlined how the defendant had remained elusive over the past few years and had even gone on appeal against the bench warrant. The judge emphasized that when a court is satisfied that a defendant is bent on evading trial, the court is under a legal obligation to order the bench warrant to be published in the newspapers. This measure is intended to secure the support of all security agencies to help in apprehending the accused and bringing him before the court for trial.

Legal Implications And Global Enforcement Order

The judge ordered that Okeke be apprehended anywhere in the world and brought to the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre. Justice Nwogu fixed the resumption of trial for November 30, 2026. Okeke's lawyer was not in court to hear the ruling, having earlier the previous day informed the court that he had a crowded day in other courts. This absence highlights the ongoing difficulties the prosecution has faced in securing the physical presence of the defendant throughout the legal process.

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Explaining the background and implications of the court ruling to newsmen outside the court, Eke, the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Prosecution in Rivers State, clarified the prosecutor's position. Eke noted that the court granted their application to publish a bench warrant earlier issued against Okeke before he disappeared to the United Kingdom. Okeke had been evading appearance or concealing himself to frustrate the execution of the bench warrant, which the court has now empowered them to publicize widely.

Prosecution Warns Of No Immunity From Justice

Eke stated that the publication in national dailies would ensure every effort is made to have Okeke arrested and brought before the court on the next adjourned date, which is November 30, 2026. He explained that this order would help raise national awareness that such a man is wanted and is considered a fugitive in the eyes of the law. It serves as a declaration that the law will go to any length to have him arrested anywhere in the world. Once this order is registered with the appropriate authorities, they will identify him and produce him before the court.

The deputy director made it clear that nobody is above the law regardless of office, name, or status in society. He emphasized that the law is the law and will take its course against anyone who goes contrary to it. Eke noted that there is no limitation to prosecution, meaning if a suspect runs away, the authorities will resume whenever they get them. This ruling serves as a warning to people of high standing in society, emphasizing that the essence of prosecution and punishment is deterrence.

Appeal Dismissed And Surrender Advised

Eke highlighted that the most important thing punishment does is deterrence, sending a message to those with a penchant for crime that it does not pay and will result in humiliation at the end of the day. This process is part of making Nigeria a sane society where the law speaks and no person is seen as above the law. Eke advised the fleeing accused that surrendering is the best option. He stated that any relief Okeke seeks can only be addressed when he is before the court, not while he remains absent.

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The prosecutor pointed out that Okeke's attempt to frustrate the course of justice by making himself unavailable for many years was wrong. Okeke had gone on appeal against the bench warrant, but that appeal was dismissed. He did not follow it up with a further appeal, yet he still refuses to appear before the High Court that made the order for his appearance. Eke warned that if people are allowed to continue doing this, there is effectively no law, and the law would end up being a mockery. The law is above everybody, and if it says appear, you have to appear.