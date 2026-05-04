Wakili Fulani Kidnapped in Plateau State, Ransom Demanded

Gunmen have abducted the Wakili Fulani of Kara village in Plateau State and are demanding a N2 million ransom. Security forces have launched a search and rescue operation.

A significant security incident has unfolded in Plateau State , Nigeria, with the abduction of a prominent community leader. The Wakili Fulani of Kara village, located within the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, was taken hostage by unidentified armed assailants earlier today.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 7:42 a.m. on May 3rd, has prompted a swift and coordinated response from security forces operating in the region. Details surrounding the kidnapping were initially shared by Zagazola Makama, a respected counter-insurgency and security expert specializing in the Lake Chad region, via a post on the social media platform X. Makama’s report outlined the initial findings of the response team, highlighting the brazen nature of the attack and the immediate actions taken to address the situation.

The initial investigation, conducted by a joint team comprising troops from Sector 4 of Operation Safe Haven (OPEP) and local security agencies, revealed that the kidnappers targeted the Wakili Fulani at his residence. The assailants successfully abducted the community leader and made their escape with his motorcycle, indicating a degree of planning and mobility. Following the abduction, the perpetrators reportedly utilized the victim’s own mobile phone to establish communication with his family.

This contact was not to ascertain the victim’s well-being, but rather to issue a demand for a substantial ransom of N2 million. This detail underscores the criminal intent behind the kidnapping and suggests a financially motivated operation. The demand for ransom is a common tactic employed by criminal groups and insurgents operating in various parts of Nigeria, often exploiting vulnerable individuals and communities for financial gain.

The swiftness with which the kidnappers made contact with the family suggests a pre-existing understanding of the victim’s circumstances and potential access to funds. In response to this alarming development, security forces have initiated comprehensive search and rescue operations aimed at locating the perpetrators and securing the safe release of the abducted Wakili Fulani. These operations are being conducted with a focus on tracking the movements of the kidnappers and disrupting their plans.

Simultaneously, patrols and surveillance activities have been significantly intensified throughout the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and surrounding regions. This increased security presence is intended to deter further incidents, reassure residents, and maintain a sense of safety and stability within the community. Operation Safe Haven, a multi-agency security task force, plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in Plateau State, which has historically experienced periods of inter-communal violence and insecurity.

The collaboration between OPEP and local security agencies demonstrates a unified approach to addressing the challenges posed by criminal elements and ensuring the protection of citizens. The ongoing efforts highlight the commitment of security forces to combat kidnapping and other forms of criminal activity in the region, and to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected as the search and rescue operations progress.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing many parts of Nigeria and the need for sustained efforts to address the root causes of conflict and insecurity





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Kidnapping Plateau State Operation Safe Haven Wakili Fulani Ransom

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