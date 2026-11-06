WAEC Result Delays Deny Disabled Candidates University Admissions

West African Examinations Council delays in releasing results force disabled students like Hassan Adebayo and Chinedu Nkwocha to lose university offers.

Visually impaired student Hassan Adebayo has lost his chance to study law at the University of Ilorin due to the West African Examinations Council failing to release his results on time. The council's delay in processing documentation for candidates with disabilities has directly thwarted academic admissions for several applicants in the 2026/2027 session. This administrative failure highlights a systemic barrier preventing qualified disabled students from accessing tertiary education opportunities.

Adebayo Loses Law Admission at University of Ilorin

Hassan Adebayo achieved a score of 251 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, a result that placed him firmly on the admission merit list for the University of Ilorin in Kwara State. However, the 26-year-old graduate of King's College, Lagos, could not secure his place because his West African Senior School Certificate Examination result was not issued when required. The admissions portal for his preferred institution closed before the West African Examinations Council released his documentation. This timeline conflict effectively nullified his high performance in the entrance examination and excluded him from the merit list.

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The candidate explicitly stated that while his sighted peers received their results promptly, those of students with disabilities faced weeks of additional waiting periods. He described the situation as a direct denial of his right to tertiary education, attributing the failure to government agencies rather than the students themselves. Consequently, Adebayo was forced to change his institutional choice to the University of Abuja. Despite this adjustment, he remains in a state of uncertainty, noting that no formal admission has been granted despite the change of institution being effected.

Nkwocha Struggles With Missing Subject Results

Chinedu Nkwocha, a 25-year-old comedian and former King's College student from Imo State, faces a similar crisis due to the West African Examinations Council's inaction. Nkwocha was marked absent in three subjects during his examination, including Mathematics, and his results for these papers have remained unreleased for over two months. Despite submitting physical letters to the West African Examinations Council office in Ikorodu, he has received no response or resolution regarding his academic records. This lack of communication has left him in a state of deep frustration and sadness.

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Unable to wait indefinitely for his West African Senior School Certificate Examination results, Nkwocha utilized his National Examination Council results to apply for Broadcasting at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State. Broadcasting was his childhood dream and the optimal course for his career as a comedian. However, the university eligibility test rejected his application because his Mathematics grade was an E8, a mark that fails to meet the minimum requirement for the program. He was compelled to switch to a different course that does not require Mathematics, significantly altering his academic trajectory.

Systemic Barriers Impact Disabled Students Nationwide

The core issue stems from a definition gap in how administrative bodies handle candidates with disabilities. A person living with a disability is defined as someone whose physical or mental impairment substantially and long-term affects daily activities. However, the administrative processes for result release do not accommodate the specific timelines these students need. The West African Examinations Council released general results to sighted candidates while delaying those of disabled students. This disparity creates an uneven playing field where qualified candidates are excluded based on processing errors rather than academic capability.

The impact extends beyond individual students to affect entire cohorts. Many friends of Nkwocha who applied to the University of Lagos are now required to write the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination again next year. The admission portal for the 2026/2027 session closed before their results were issued, forcing them into a cyclical delay. Nkwocha acknowledged his luck in choosing a university with an earlier closing portal, but this advantage is not shared by all applicants. The rigid deadlines of tertiary institutions clash directly with the slow processing speeds of examination bodies.

Advocacy for Extended Deadlines and Policy Reform

Stakeholders are calling for immediate policy interventions to prevent further academic losses. Hassan Adebayo has urged the government to extend admission deadlines specifically for candidates with disabilities. He argues that qualified students should not be denied entry for the 2026/2027 session due to failures that lie with government agencies. The demand is for a guaranteed pathway that ensures no eligible student is penalized for administrative bottlenecks. Such reforms would align admission processes with the reality of document processing times.

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The situation underscores the urgent need for synchronization between examination councils and tertiary institutions. Without a formal extension of deadlines, the cycle of lost opportunities will continue for the 2026/2027 academic session. Students like Nkwocha and Adebayo represent a demographic whose potential is being wasted due to bureaucratic inefficiencies. The call for action is clear: ensure that the release of results for disabled candidates is prioritized or that admission portals remain open until all eligible students have documentation in hand.