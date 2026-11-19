WAEC has opened registration for the 2027 WASSCE for school candidates, introducing computer-based objective tests while essays and practicals remain on paper. Schools are urged to upload Continuous Assessment Scores promptly and meet all deadlines.

The West African Examinations Council has opened registration for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates. The council announced the commencement of registration in a statement shared on its official account on Tuesday.

WAEC said: WASSCE for School Candidates, 2027: Registration is now open! WAEC is making examination preparation smarter and more accessible. It urged schools to complete their CASS uploads promptly and adhere strictly to all stipulated registration timelines. The examination body also announced that the 2027 examination would be conducted in a hybrid mode.

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WAEC Hybrid Mode Exam Details

Under the arrangement, Senior Secondary School Three candidates will answer objective questions on computers, while essay and practical examinations continue in the traditional paper-based format. This marks another major step in WAEC gradual transition to computer-based testing for school candidates. WAEC had earlier introduced the hybrid system for private candidates in 2024, allowing them to answer multiple-choice questions electronically while retaining paper-based essays and practicals.

The council had earlier announced plans to fully implement computer-based examinations for school candidates in the May/June 2026 WASSCE. It said the move was part of efforts to modernise its assessment system, improve examination credibility and reduce malpractice. In October 2025, WAEC Head of National Office, Dr Amos Dangut, said the transition would help eliminate logistical challenges and improve the timeliness and credibility of examinations. He said: Computer-based examinations will reduce fraud, examination malpractice.

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The records are there. For all five examinations we have conducted using CBT, there was a low rate of examination malpractice and higher performance of candidates. So, there is nothing to be afraid of. Dangut also highlighted the potential benefits of computer-based examinations, particularly in tackling examination malpractice and reducing logistical challenges.

Digital Testing Malpractice Benefits

He explained that experience from previous computer-based examinations had shown encouraging results, including fewer reported cases of malpractice. The council believes adopting digital examination methods could make the assessment process more efficient while improving the reliability of results. The PUNCH had reported that the council also planned to provide schools with access to a testing portal to familiarise candidates with the system ahead of the examinations.

Despite the anticipated benefits, the transition could present challenges for schools and candidates, particularly those in rural communities with limited access to computers and reliable electricity. While students in urban areas may have greater exposure to digital technology, candidates in underserved communities could require additional support and preparation to adapt to the new format. There are also questions about the readiness of schools without adequate computer facilities to accommodate the new arrangement.

Exam Registration And Digital Gap

As of the November 17 announcement, the council had not provided detailed information on how objective examinations would be conducted in schools without computer centres or what alternative arrangements would be available to institutions that are not adequately equipped. With registration now open, school authorities have been advised to begin the necessary processes without delay. Schools are expected to ensure that candidates information and Continuous Assessment Scores are properly uploaded within the approved registration period.

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Candidates and parents are also encouraged to liaise with their school authorities to confirm registration requirements and prepare for the changes ahead of the examination. The 2027 WASSCE will mark an important stage in WAEC digital examination transition, as thousands of school candidates prepare to experience computer-based objective testing alongside conventional written and practical examinations. Further implementation details from the examination body will be important in determining how effectively the new system can be delivered across participating schools.