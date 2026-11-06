Shettima Calls for Early Investment and Open Trade in Africa's Creative Industry

Vice President Kashim Shettima opened CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos, urging early funding for African creative businesses and removal of trade barriers. Afreximbank has invested $2 billion, and Nigeria is unlocking over $600 million for digital and creative enterprises.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged investors and financial institutions to provide early funding for African creative businesses, describing the sector as a major source of future global companies, employment and economic growth.

Shettima made the call on Thursday at the opening of the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend 2026 in Lagos, where government officials, investors and creative industry professionals gathered to explore financing and commercial opportunities across the continent. Addressing investors, the Vice President said, "The next great global creative companies will come from Africa. Back them early, and back them here.

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" He also challenged African creatives to convert their international recognition into commercial agreements, urging them to pursue distribution contracts, investment commitments and partnerships. "Do not leave Lagos with memories alone; leave with a signed term sheet, a distribution deal, a buyer's handshake. The world is ready to pay for what you make," he said.

Shettima described the creative industry as an important economic sector rather than merely a source of entertainment, noting that the Federal Government was strengthening intellectual property protection, expanding financing opportunities and promoting creative trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area. He called on African governments to remove barriers restricting creative businesses from accessing regional markets, particularly obstacles affecting payments and cross-border transactions.

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He also urged them to remove trade barriers so that creative products, particularly films, can circulate freely across African markets and generate greater economic benefits. He said Africa's growing population and youthful workforce presented opportunities for the continent to play a greater role in the global economy, particularly as other parts of the world faced ageing populations.

Afreximbank Commits Two Billion Dollars

He expressed confidence in the ability of African creatives to fill emerging gaps in the global workforce and market, urging them to take pride in their culture, talents and heritage. The Vice President commended the African Export-Import Bank for committing 2 billion dollars to the creative industry, describing investment and policy support as important to the sector's development.

George Elombi of Afreximbank said Africa generated about 60 billion dollars from its creative industry but accounted for only two per cent of the global creative industry. He expressed concern that despite the continent's creative output, much of the economic value generated from its cultural products was retained outside Africa because ownership and proprietary rights were often held elsewhere.

Elombi said Afreximbank had invested 2 billion dollars in the creative industry so far, adding that financing alone would not deliver the desired results without a functional ecosystem that allows creators to retain the value of their work. He called for stronger intellectual property protection, harmonisation of copyright systems and improved mechanisms for registering, auditing and valuing creative assets. According to him, African creators should be able to use their intellectual property and royalty earnings to access financing.

Elombi said Afreximbank would not remain a spectator in the development of the sector but would serve as a banker to Africa's creative industry and advocate cooperation among the different components of its ecosystem. He added that the continent must focus on retaining more value from activities that generate the greatest returns, particularly branding and distribution.

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Government Unlocks Six Hundred Million Dollars

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed that the Federal Government was unlocking over 600 million dollars in financing for digital and creative enterprises through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises programme. She said Nigeria had approved its first national intellectual property policy and strategy in November 2025 and subsequently unveiled a creative sector investment playbook at the World Economic Forum in January 2026.

Oduwole recalled how institutional investment helped expand Nigerian music businesses, arguing that similar financing could unlock opportunities across film, fashion, literature, gaming and other creative activities. She added that registration for CANEX 2026 had been stopped at 17,000 participants, compared with 6,000 at the previous edition. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the creative economy as an important source of youth employment and export earnings.

"Your talent is not just a hobby any longer. It is indeed an export," he told creative entrepreneurs. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had invested in theatres, cultural facilities, fashion events and artistic programmes to support the industry. He urged creators to register and protect their work, price their products appropriately and ensure that international demand translated into earnings.

The governor also expressed confidence that Lagos could become a major marketplace for creative goods under the AfCFTA, ahead of its hosting of the Intra-African Trade Fair in 2027. He said his administration had recognised the creative sector as an important arm of government, providing opportunities for talents to develop and showcase their abilities.