Vice-President Kashim Shettima commends Governors Alex Otti, Chukwuma Soludo, and others for governance excellence while urging South-East citizens to prioritize national development over ethnic ties.

VP Kashim Shettima lauded Governor Alex Otti and fellow South-East leaders for their governance excellence during a commissioning ceremony in Anambra State. The Vice-President spoke on Thursday, November 26, 2026, while unveiling major infrastructure projects led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area.

Shettima Commends South-East Governors

VP Kashim Shettima highlighted the exceptional performance of several regional leaders, explicitly noting that good governance transcends political party lines. He stated that Governor Alex Otti, elected on the Labour Party ticket, is performing wonderfully well despite differences in political affiliation. The Vice-President emphasized that credit must be given where it is due, regardless of which party holds office.

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Additionally, Shettima praised Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru for his administration's efforts and described his Imo State counterpart as a significant builder of roads and people. He also commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for securing a loan from Zenith Bank before taking office to import water pipes, a move that is already improving access to pipe-borne water in the state.

Ekwulobia Infrastructure Projects Unveiled

The commissioning ceremony focused on three major infrastructure developments executed by the Anambra State government in Ekwulobia. These projects include the Ekwulobia Flyover Bridge, the Tower of Light, a shopping mall, and various ancillary structures. VP Kashim Shettima described the initiative as part of a broader urban renewal strategy aimed at transforming the state.

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Shettima recognized Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the best governor in Anambra's contemporary history. He noted that Soludo's decision to align the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding tangible results. The Vice-President expressed confidence that Soludo's political career would extend beyond his current governorship tenure due to the visible progress in the state.

Call for Civic Responsibility and Unity

Shettima urged residents of Anambra and the broader South-East region to embrace national politics rather than limiting their focus to ethnic considerations. He stated that the region's importance to Nigeria should not be defined solely by ethnic identity but by active participation in national development. The Vice-President called for unity among leaders and citizens to foster sustainable growth across the geopolitical zone.

The Vice-President also addressed the responsibilities of the Anambra State residents, encouraging them to support the administration through prayers, constructive ideas, and the payment of taxes and levies. He explained that every naira honestly paid contributes to roads, hospitals, schools, and other public infrastructure. He further urged citizens to protect public facilities from vandalism and ensure trading activities do not obstruct roads or the new flyover.

Ceremony Attendees and Official Statements

Governor Chukwuma Soludo stated that the commissioned projects reflect his administration's commitment to making Anambra a liveable and prosperous state. He emphasized that these developments will enable residents to enjoy better living conditions and pursue economic activities with greater ease. Soludo's remarks aligned with the Vice-President's vision of infrastructure as a catalyst for regional progress.

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The event drew numerous prominent figures, including businessman Sir Emeka Offor, Cardinal Peter Okpalaeke, and Igwe Chidubem Iweka III, Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council. Former Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Vice-President Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene, APGA National Chairman Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, and former Senator Uche Ekwunife were also in attendance to witness the historic commissioning.