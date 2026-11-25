Vice President Kashim Shettima commissions the Ambassador Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub in Maiduguri to boost digital skills and the 3MTT program in Borno State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially commissioned the Ambassador Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub located in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Tuesday. This strategic initiative reinforces the Federal Government's unwavering commitment to expanding digital opportunities for citizens across the nation.

Hub Details and Digital Talent Goals

The commissioning ceremony marks a significant milestone in efforts to extend Nigeria's digital transformation agenda to communities located far beyond major urban centers. The event was attended by key stakeholders including the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, who served as the Chief Host, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. 'Bosun Tijani.

Also read Shettima: Digital Hub To Unlock North-East Youth Potential

The Hub, established through a strategic partnership involving the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, IHS Nigeria, and the Borno State Government, provides young people with a dedicated space to develop digital skills. It allows them to collaborate on technology-driven projects and directly connect their capabilities to emerging opportunities in the digital economy.

Furthermore, the facility will serve as the primary base for participants in the Federal Government's 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme within Borno State. This role supports practical learning, project development, and portfolio building, ensuring that technical talent development is strengthened locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stakeholder Perspectives and Strategic Vision

Speaking at the commissioning, Vice President Shettima commended the Minister's efforts to extend digital skills development opportunities to young Nigerians across the country. He described the 3MTT program as an important intervention for equipping young people with the capabilities required to participate in the global digital economy.

Shettima emphasized that access to these opportunities must extend beyond major urban centres, noting that the Hub represents a crucial opportunity for young people in Borno to develop and demonstrate their potential. He expressed hope that the facility would become a playground of ideas and a springboard for their participation in the wider world of technology and innovation.

Minister Dr. Tijani highlighted the Federal Government's complementary investments in digital infrastructure, particularly broadband connectivity. He stressed the importance of equipping Nigerians with the skills needed to take advantage of this expanding access, referencing other interventions like the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The Minister disclosed that applications for the next cohort of the 3MTT Programme are expected to open in December. He noted that the Maiduguri Hub will provide a collaborative environment for fellows in Borno to work on projects, develop portfolios, and showcase their skills to prospective employers.

Dr. Tijani encouraged young people in Borno to take ownership of the opportunity provided by the Hub, stressing that its long-term value would depend on their active participation and commitment to making productive use of the facility. He stated that connecting more communities helps more young people acquire the skills they need to make use of that connectivity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Governor Zulum welcomed the Federal Government's investments in digital connectivity, describing improved internet access as vital to economic development, employment creation, and the state's security objectives. He noted that several local government areas in Borno remain without adequate connectivity and expressed readiness to address this challenge.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the investments deliver lasting benefits to communities across the state. He declared his political will to partner with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy to ensure the sustainability of all projects supported by the Ministry.

Broader Digital Development Initiatives

The commissioning of the Ambassador Babagana Kingibe Innovation Hub reflects the Federal Government's broader approach to digital development, which recognizes that investments in infrastructure must be matched by investments in people and skills. Through initiatives such as Project BRIDGE, the 3MTT Programme, and the development of community-based innovation hubs, the Ministry is working to expand participation in the digital economy.

The goal is to ensure that opportunities reach Nigerians regardless of their location. The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy will continue to work with state governments, development partners, and private-sector organizations to expand digital access and create an enabling environment for innovation across Nigeria.