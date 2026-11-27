Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the Ekwulobia Flyover Complex in Anambra, urging all state leaders to prioritize citizen welfare and use increased revenues for tangible development.

Vice President Kashim Shettima officially commissioned the Ekwulobia Flyover Complex on Thursday in Anambra State, delivering a stern warning against letting partisan politics hinder national progress.

The Vice President emphasized that the collective responsibility to improve living conditions must transcend party loyalties, a message directed at both state governors and local government chairmen across the federation.

Also read PHOTOS: Shettima arrives in Anambra to inaugurate flyover

Ekwulobia Flyover Complex Commissioned In Anambra

VP Shettima stated this on Thursday in Awka, where he also commissioned the Tower of Light, a Shopping Mall, and ancillary structures executed by the Charles Soludo administration.

These projects represent a significant investment in the social and commercial needs of the people, aiming to drive productivity and stimulate economic growth through strategic public infrastructure.

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Tinubu Economic Reforms And State Revenues

Insisting that the revenue windfall from the Tinubu administration's economic reforms must be translated into visible relief, the Vice President explained that these reforms strengthen the financial capacity of all government tiers.

The increased revenues available to states and local governments offer leaders greater scope to discharge responsibilities, with the federal government maintaining that the success of any governor is an outcome in which it has a direct stake.

However, VP Shettima warned that revenue increases count for little if they fail to improve living conditions, noting that many citizen-touching responsibilities fall within the concurrent and residual powers of states.

Governor Soludo Infrastructure Achievements

Mr. Shettima commended Governor Soludo for prioritizing infrastructure that addresses community needs, highlighting Anambra State as a model of commercial enterprise that has produced enduring businesses.

The Governor disclosed that over 100 roads, an innovation district, and several urban renewal projects across Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha, and Okpoko are ready for commissioning in the near future.

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Mr. Soludo also thanked traditional worshippers in Ekwulobia for relocating a shrine within the project site, recalling how initial resistance from some property owners has now turned into appreciation for the flyover benefits.

Historic Measure Of Political Leadership

The Vice President maintained that the enduring measure of leadership is the impact of government policies on citizens rather than political fortunes, stating that history remembers leaders for how they govern.

He asserted that the security of political stations can never measure success, and that true governance occurs when programs offer the people a reason to believe in the purpose of government.

On behalf of President Tinubu, VP Shettima congratulated Governor Soludo, assuring the people of Anambra of continued federal support for developing the state's commercial and industrial potential.