VP Shettima Challenges Atiku and Obi on Leadership Experience

Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima challenges Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, arguing leadership must be measured by achievements and institution building rather than years in office during Uyo rally.

Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima has issued a direct challenge to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, demanding justification for his claim that he possesses the necessary experience to lead the nation. Speaking on Friday during the All Progressives Congress presidential rally in Uyo, Shettima argued that true presidential leadership should be evaluated based on concrete achievements, institutional development, and the ability to groom effective successors, rather than the sheer number of years spent in public office.

Redefining Experience Through Institutional Growth

Vice President Shettima emphasized that tenure alone does not equate to effective governance or qualified leadership. He stated that the critical metric for evaluating a presidential candidate is the tangible progress made during their service, specifically focusing on which institutions were strengthened and which future leaders were prepared to carry forward the country's duties.

Also read Shettima Attacks Atiku As APC Rally Ends In Ekiti For Tinubu

Shettima highlighted the tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 as a prime example of productive leadership. He pointed to the political succession that followed Tinubu's term, which produced former governors Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as evidence of a leader who successfully built capacity and prepared successors for public service.

Shettima maintained that a presidential aspirant seeking to unite Nigeria's diverse population must demonstrate the capacity to resolve divisions within their own political family, their home state, and their sub-region. He suggested that enduring political influence is measured by the stability and growth of these foundational units rather than mere presence in the political arena.

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Shettima Criticizes Atiku Abubakar's Record and Influence

Shettima devoted a significant portion of his address to questioning Atiku Abubakar's claim of being the most experienced candidate for the presidency. While acknowledging Atiku's background in the Nigeria Customs Service and his eight-year tenure as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, the Vice President argued that these durations do not automatically translate into effective leadership or national development.

He specifically challenged Atiku's political influence in Adamawa State, citing the succession of governors since the return of democracy in 1999. Shettima suggested that a leader with genuine strength and unifying power would have demonstrated stability and continuity within their home state, implying that the observed political transitions in Adamawa indicate a lack of such influence.

Furthermore, Shettima criticized Atiku's handling of the privatization of national assets during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He alleged that these processes were marred by irregularities, corruption, and procedural abuses, questioning whether such actions reflect the sound judgment and integrity required for the highest office in the land.

Attacks on Peter Obi's Political Capital and Integrity

Shettima also took aim at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, accusing him of squandering the goodwill he previously enjoyed among Nigerians. He described Obi's recent public statements and economic prescriptions as misleading claims backed by bogus statistics, suggesting that these tactics have driven away the political excitement and support Obi once commanded.

The Vice President remarked that Obi appeared to have returned to the country after taking a rest, allegedly avoiding Lagos and Abuja upon his arrival. Shettima asserted that Obi has effectively run himself out of the race due to his reliance on lies and false data, arguing that his recent interventions attract suspicion rather than confidence from the electorate.

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Shettima stated that the presidency is not a retirement banquet for those with long years in politics, but a responsibility that must be earned through ideas, competence, organization, public confidence, and demonstrable results. He urged Nigerians to scrutinize the records, achievements, and shortcomings of all presidential aspirants, including President Tinubu, to make an informed decision.

APC Rally Dynamics and Akwa Ibom Political Shift

The remarks were made during a major political gathering in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, which was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other prominent party leaders. The event served as a platform to solidify the All Progressives Congress base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Shettima commended Governor Umo Eno for his political decision to join the All Progressives Congress, describing the move as a demonstration of courage, conviction, foresight, magnanimity, and statesmanship. He argued that this decision, along with those of other political leaders who have aligned with President Tinubu, reflects a strong confidence in the President's leadership and vision for the country.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Akwa Ibom State for the warm reception accorded to President Tinubu and his entourage, Shettima voiced confidence in the state's continued political support for the party. He predicted that the state would experience greater development and enhanced opportunities starting from January 2027, concluding his address with prayers for the prosperity of Akwa Ibom and its people.