Von Batten-Montague-York L.C. Lobbying Firm Engage American Authorities Over Human Rights Concerns in Nigeria.

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., is drawing attention to what it terms as rising political intimidation and shrinking democratic space ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria. The firm was hired by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and alleges the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu is engaging in behaviour similar to that of a single-party dictatorship, consolidating power through fear and intimidation.

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. , has reported engaging American authorities over human rights concerns in Nigeria , where the Nigeria n government is allegedly sliding toward authoritarian tendencies and consolidating power through fear and intimidation.

Criticisms of the government and their citizens are being targeted, with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, being charged after publicly criticizing President Tinubu, and John Olatunde Ayeni reportedly facing legal pressure after criticizing the current government. Other ordinary citizens are also affected, with thousands being arrested, beaten, intimidated, or disappearing without international attention





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Human Rights Political Intimidation Shrinking Democratic Space Political Party Consolidating Power Fear And Intimidation Single-Party Dictatorship Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai Businessman John Olatunde Ayeni International Attention American Authorities United States President Donald Trump Members Of Congress Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carter Efe on Wizkid, wins, and fertility treatment news in EnglishA Nigeria-based content creator, Carter Efe, shares his views on Wizkid, detailing his admiration for the artist's musical talent and creative style, while acknowledging personal issues with Wizkid's personality. Efe also wins at a boxing event and highlights a unique healthcare method for erectile dysfunction, infertility, and other related issues. Additionally, Nigerians are given the opportunity to earn in US Dollars by acquiring premium domains and profiting from them.

Read more »

Former President Jonathan & AG/FG to Contest Suit by Abuja-Based Lawyer Seeking His Return in 2027Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice have asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit by an Abuja-based lawyer seeking to stop Jonathan from contesting for President in 2027.

Read more »

Federal High Court Sets Date for Judgment on Goodluck Jonathan's Eligibility to Contest 2027 ElectionOn Monday, Justice Peter Lifu announced the date after all parties adopted their final written addresses in the matter. The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, was instituted by an Abuja-based lawyer, seeking the court's interpretation of constitutional provisions on presidential tenure limits and a determination of whether Jonathan remains qualified to run for office again.

Read more »

Kwankwaso: 'Kano will secure the presidential vice president's slot, opening doors for future presidency'Kwankwaso confident for the vice-presidential slot, which would put Kano state on course for the presidency, based on political wisdom and God's grace.

Read more »