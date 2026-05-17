VOK Rejects APC House of Reps Primary as 'Filthy' and Lacking Credibility

Barrister Victor Olumuyiwa Kolade, who is popularly known as VOK, has rejected the outcome of the Saturday's All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary as filthy and lacking credibility. He accused the process of falling short of expectations and being contrary to the party's commitment to internal democracy.

Barrister Victor Olumuyiwa Kolade , popularly known as VOK, has rejected the outcome of Saturday's All Progressives Congress ( APC ) House of Representatives primary for his constituency.

The exercise, according to Kolade, is a 'filthy' one lacking credibility. He accused the process of falling short of expectations, being contrary to the party's commitment to internal democracy, and questioned the appointment of returning officers, lack of independent electoral body officials, and discrepancies between INEC records and party announcements. Kolade further alleged that returning officers were appointed by party stakeholders and not independent officials.

He also questioned the credibility of the APC House of Representatives primary in his constituency due to irregularities in the process. The candidates' votes were recorded at 2096 and 6000 respectively. Kolade questioned whether the announced results were signed off by INEC and called on party stakeholders to address the matter.

In the context of the rejected outcome, Kolade stated that he would explore all avenues available and called for the cancellation of the results and the conduct of a fresh primary where justice will prevail





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APC House Of Representatives Primary Victor Olumuyiwa Kolade Filthy Credibility Disappointment Internal Democracy Suppressing The Voice Of The Masses

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