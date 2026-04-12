Viva Matic and LG Unite to Power the Perfect Wash for Nigerian Households

Aspira Nigeria Limited's Viva Matic partners with LG washing machines to offer Nigerian consumers a superior laundry experience. This collaboration combines high-performance detergent with advanced washing machine technology, improving cleaning results, fabric care, and convenience.

Aspira Nigeria Limited, the leading manufacturer of LaundryCare and Personal care products, has announced a strategic partnership between its flagship detergent brand, Viva Matic , and LG, a global leader in home appliance technology. This collaboration is designed to revolutionize the laundry experience for Nigeria n households, offering a powerful combination of superior cleaning performance and advanced washing machine technology.

The core of this partnership lies in the synergy between Viva Matic's high-performance detergent, meticulously formulated for optimal use in washing machines, and LG's innovative washing machine technology. As more Nigerian consumers embrace the convenience and efficiency of automated laundry solutions, the demand for machine-compatible detergents has surged. Viva Matic is perfectly positioned to meet this growing need, ensuring that washing machines operate at their peak performance while delivering exceptional cleaning results. This partnership is not merely a marketing endeavor; it is a commitment to providing consumers with a smarter, more efficient, and more effective way to manage their laundry. The objective is to achieve cleaner clothes, enhanced fabric care, and extend the lifespan of garments, ultimately transforming laundry from a chore into a seamless and time-saving experience for Nigerian families.\The partnership offers several key benefits to consumers. Customers purchasing LG washing machines will receive complimentary samples of Viva Matic detergent, allowing them to immediately experience the synergistic benefits of the combined products. Furthermore, consumers who purchase Viva Matic detergent will be entered into a promotion with the chance to win LG washing machines. This incentive program is designed to reward customer loyalty while promoting smarter laundry choices. Santhosh Kumar Nair, the Chief Marketing Officer at Aspira Nigeria, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating that it arrives at a time when efficiency and ease are paramount to Nigerian households. The “Powering the Perfect Wash” campaign aptly reflects the integrated cleaning power of Viva Matic detergent when combined with LG's cutting-edge laundry technology. The added allure of rewarding offers, including the chance to win LG washing machines, enhances the appeal of the partnership by providing consumers with both performance benefits and added value. LG, for its part, recognizes that its washing machines are designed to offer exceptional efficiency, fabric care, and convenience, specifically designed for modern households. By partnering with Viva Matic, a brand that has a clear understanding of the specific needs of Nigerian families, LG is well-positioned to enhance the laundry experience. The pairing of advanced technology with a detergent specifically formulated for machine washing promises to deliver superior results while simplifying and streamlining the everyday laundry routine. This collaboration reinforces the commitment of both brands to provide innovation, convenience, and superior solutions that will enhance the quality of life for Nigerian families through smarter home solutions.\This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Aspira Nigeria Limited and LG. It underscores Aspira's commitment to providing high-quality laundry care products that are specifically tailored to meet the needs of Nigerian consumers. The Viva Matic brand, known for its effectiveness and reliability, will now have a broader reach, thanks to this collaboration. Similarly, LG solidifies its position as a leader in home appliance technology by partnering with a trusted local brand. The partnership highlights the importance of innovation and consumer-centricity in the ever-evolving Nigerian market. This collaboration goes beyond a typical marketing campaign; it's a strategic alliance that aims to improve the everyday lives of Nigerian families through smarter home solutions. The convergence of superior detergent and advanced appliance technology presents a win-win scenario, where consumers benefit from cleaner clothes, improved fabric care, and the convenience of a modern laundry experience. The initiatives also offer tangible value to consumers through promotional incentives. Aspira Nigeria Limited's portfolio of products include laundry care and personal care products, under various brands such as Viva, Siri, Oracare, Fizz, Sabil, Family Care, Baby & Me, Biotoland MP3





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