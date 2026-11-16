The Association of Technology Inclined Visually Impaired Persons of Nigeria in Ondo State protested at the Ministry of Women Affairs in Akure, demanding recognition and inclusion in government programmes. The ministry promised a response within seven days.

Visually impaired persons in Ondo State have protested their alleged exclusion from government intervention programmes, demanding official recognition and equal access to opportunities and benefits.

The Association of Technology Inclined Visually Impaired Persons of Nigeria (ATIVIPN), Ondo State chapter, staged the protest on Monday at the Ministry of Women Affairs in Akure, the state capital. The protesters accused the ministry of ignoring their applications for recognition despite submitting relevant registration documents and several letters.

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ATIVIPN Demands Official Recognition

They alleged that the state government had recognised only the Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), leaving members of other associations of visually impaired persons out of its support programmes and benefits. Speaking during the demonstration, the state chairman of ATIVIPN, Comrade Omiyale Babatunde, said members had been denied access to government interventions since the beginning of the year.

He said the association had submitted its Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate and other registration documents to the ministry but had yet to receive official recognition. Babatunde appealed to the state government to create employment opportunities and extend its welfare programmes to visually impaired persons, particularly educated members who were willing and able to contribute to society. He said some members were educated but remained unemployed and needed jobs and palliatives. We have to be included.

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We need jobs. Some of us are educated; we need something doing. We also need palliatives, he said. Babatunde, who disclosed that he had been a member of the NAB since 2018 before leaving the association, accused its leadership of failing to address the concerns of visually impaired persons in both rural and urban communities.

Youth Leader Outlines Core Grievances

Also speaking, the youth leader of ATIVIPN, Bello Yusuf, said the association was seeking independent recognition and inclusion in government activities and programmes for persons with disabilities. Yusuf said the group was established in April 2026 following disagreements with the NAB, whose leadership he accused of discrimination, alleged diversion of palliatives and failure to cater adequately for visually impaired persons at the grassroots. We need inclusion and recognition. That is our main point here.

We are no longer part of NAB because of the bias, cheating and diversion of palliatives, he said. He explained that the association had submitted its registration documents and other necessary papers to the ministry but had yet to receive a formal response. Yusuf added that members had written several letters to the ministry and notified it of their intention to protest before staging Monday's demonstration.

He warned that the association would return for another mass protest if the government failed to address its demands within the seven-day period. He said the group would intensify its peaceful demonstration and block access to government offices to press home its demands. Responding to the protesters, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Kolawole Kayode, assured them that their grievances would be addressed within seven days.

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Ministry Promises Response Within Week

Kayode, who acknowledged receiving two letters from the association, appealed to the protesters to remain patient and not lose confidence in the ministry. He promised that the ministry would communicate its decision to the association's executives before the expiration of the ultimatum. We are working on it.

I want to assure you that before the end of the seven days of the ultimatum you gave us to address your issue of inclusion, your executives will definitely hear from us, he said.