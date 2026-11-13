Viral Video Misidentifies Gambian Election Footage as Peter Obi Campaign in Nigeria

Social media users mistakenly share footage of Gambian President Adama Barrow's nomination as a video of Peter Obi in Jos, Plateau State.

A viral social media video falsely claiming to show Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi campaigning in Jos, Plateau State, has been debunked as footage from Gambia. The clip features crowds and a mosque minaret, but digital investigators and international observers confirm it depicts the visit of Gambia n President Adama Barrow to the Independent Electoral Commission headquarters.

Origin of Misleading Viral Content

The misinformation began circulating on Nigerian social media platforms with claims that the footage captured Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, visiting the Plateau state capital. One X user with the handle @arinzecajet001 uploaded the video, asserting that the people present had chosen their leader and that only those who collect bribes or hate the country would refuse to vote for Obi. The user attached a caption suggesting that Nigeria would be fine as a result of this supposed show of support.

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By November 12, this specific post had accumulated significant engagement metrics, recording over one million views, 993 comments, 3,900 reposts, and 11,000 likes. The viral nature of the clip indicates a high degree of public interest in the upcoming political cycle, despite the factual inaccuracies regarding the subject of the video.

Parallel Misinformation on Facebook

Similar disinformation was propagated on Facebook, where a page identified as MC Vikky.B shared the identical video. The accompanying text stated that Peter Obi was arriving and that Nigeria would be okay in 2027. This duplication of the narrative across multiple platforms highlights a coordinated or at least widespread effort to leverage visual content for political persuasion, even when the source material is unrelated to the claimed subject.

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The timing of these posts coincides with the lead-up to the January 16, 2027 presidential election in Nigeria. During this period, candidates from various parties conduct nationwide campaigns to engage with voters and secure electoral support. The confusion surrounding the video suggests that some online actors are attempting to piggyback on existing political enthusiasm by misattributing visual evidence.

Digital Forensics Reveal Gambian Source

Investigative analysis by CableCheck provides definitive evidence that the video does not originate from Nigeria. CableCheck utilized key frame extraction and Google Lens to trace the digital footprint of the media file. Their analysis determined that the video had already been circulating on social media platforms in Gambia prior to its appearance on Nigerian networks.

Social media users from Gambia clarified that the footage was recorded on a Tuesday when supporters of the National People's Party followed Gambian President Adama Barrow to the Independent Electoral Commission headquarters. The event marked a significant procedural moment, as the supporters accompanied Barrow to submit his nomination form for upcoming elections. This context directly contradicts the narrative that the gathering was a political rally for a Nigerian candidate.

Visual Discrepancies and Local Context

The original source of the video includes visual cues that identify it as footage from The Gambia. One notable element is the presence of a minaret visible in the background, which was highlighted in screenshots shared by Star TV. This architectural feature helps distinguish the location from Jos, Plateau State, although visual similarities in crowd density can sometimes mislead viewers unfamiliar with the specific geography.

Additionally, the metadata and accompanying captions in the original Gambian context include local language references. For instance, some descriptions mention inquiries about bombing threats to churches in 2022, affirming that the video is part of a broader local media narrative in Gambia. These contextual markers are entirely absent from the Nigerian posts that repurposed the clip without verification.

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Implications for Nigerian Digital Literacy

This incident underscores the challenges of verifying political content in the digital age. With the January 16, 2027 presidential election approaching, voters are increasingly exposed to a flood of unverified media. The ease with which foreign content can be repackaged as domestic political propaganda demonstrates a need for improved media literacy among social media users.

Fact-checking organizations and digital forensic teams like CableCheck play a critical role in mitigating the spread of such misinformation. By tracing the origin of viral clips and exposing their true context, these entities help restore factual accuracy to public discourse. The debunking of the Peter Obi video serves as a case study in how digital verification can correct widespread misconceptions before they solidify into accepted narratives.

Conclusion on Verification Protocols

The resolution of this viral rumor relies on the collaboration between independent investigators and community knowledge. When Nigerian users questioned the validity of the video, it was the prior circulation of the same content in Gambia that provided the initial clue. This cross-border digital footprint was essential in dismantling the false claim.

As the political calendar moves closer to the 2027 elections, the reliance on social media for information will likely intensify. It remains imperative for users to scrutinize the source of viral videos and to be aware that visual evidence can be deceptive when stripped of its original context. The Peter Obi-Gambia video mix-up is a clear example of how quickly misinformation can travel and the importance of robust verification processes in maintaining the integrity of the electoral information ecosystem.