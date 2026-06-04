Viral Image of Patient in Open Vehicle in Ghana, Not Nigeria

A viral image on social media has been circulating as evidence of Nigeria's 'failed healthcare system.' However, an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES has revealed that the image was taken in Ghana, not Nigeria.

A viral image on social media showing a patient receiving a drip in the back of an open vehicle has been circulating as evidence of Nigeria 's 'failed healthcare system .

' However, an investigation by PREMIUM TIMES has revealed that the image was taken in Ghana, not Nigeria. The image was shared by a user with a Nigerian-themed profile image, alongside the caption: 'This is not normal. Election is around the corner, do the needful.

' The claim has also appeared on Facebook, where a user claimed that health workers at the Fame Health Centre in Tatindo, a rural community in the Tatale-Sanguli District of the Northern Region, were transporting a referred patient in a tricycle due to the absence of ambulance services. When contacted on Facebook, Mr Awudu, who is also a blogger, confirmed that the photos were authentic and had been sent to him by a staff member at Fame Health Centre.

However, a keyword search using the health worker's name and the facility led to Ruth's Facebook page, where she explained that the health facility lacked ambulance services and that health workers had to transport emergency patients in unsafe conditions. PREMIUM TIMES also contacted @__Sharyf, whose viral X tweet amplified the image among Nigerian users. He confirmed via direct message on X, 'It happened in Ghana.

' A health facility listed as FAME Clinic, Tobali Tatindo, in Tatale, Ghana, supports the location stated in the original posts. Contrary to the viral narrative, PREMIUM TIMES' findings show that the image in question was taken in Ghana, not Nigeria. The claim is, therefore, misleading





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Nigeria Ghana Healthcare System Viral Image Fact-Checking

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