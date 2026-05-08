Violent clash between local residents and Fulani community in Plateau State over seized weapons

The incident is part of a broader security challenge in Plateau State, where troops of Operation Enduring Peace have been deployed to maintain peace, engage in patrols, arrest suspects, and conduct intelligence operations aimed at curbing reprisal attacks, banditry, and cattle rustling.

A peace meeting between local residents and members of the Fulani community in Pankshin Local Government Area turned violent on Thursday, leaving one person dead and five others injured.

The incident occurred at 3 pm on May 7 in Mier village. Troops from Sector 8 of Operation Enduring Peace, stationed at the Fier guard post, had organized the meeting to reduce tensions between local residents and Fulani communities in the area. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to restore peace following recent cases of communal clashes, cattle rustling, reprisal attacks, and mistrust between farming and herding communities in parts of Plateau State





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Plateau State Fulani Community Cattle Rustling Reprisal Attacks Violent Clashes Armed Youth Plateau State Security Agencies Community Leaders Military Authorities

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