Vinicius Jr Tips Argentina and Messi for 2026 World Cup Glory

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has shared his thoughts on the likelihood of Argentina and Lionel Messi being strong contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The current world champions, Argentina, are expected to be strong contenders. Vinicius identified Argentina as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, citing their defending champion status and the influence of Messi.

Brazil ian forward Vinicius Jr has weighed in on the prospects of Argentina and Lionel Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The current world champions, Argentina , are expected to be strong contenders.

Coach Lionel Scaloni is yet to announce his 26-man squad, with the reveal expected within the next 48 hours. Vinicius, in discussing Argentina's chances, expressed high praise for what Messi and his teammates can accomplish. He identified Argentina as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, citing their defending champion status and the influence of Messi. Vinicius acknowledged Messi's unique impact on the field, describing some of his actions as beyond imagination.

Argentina is placed in Group J, facing Algeria, Jordan, and Austria. Vinicius' Brazil will compete against Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C. Meanwhile, USA's Taylor Twellman believes Portugal will be at their best if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play in the 2026 World Cup





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