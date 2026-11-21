President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu arrived in Ibadan for the APC South-West presidential rally at Mapo Hall, held without fanfare in honour of victims of a Bayelsa boat accident.

President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for the South-West leg of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign.

The President is in the city to lead the party's 2027 re-election campaign rally, which is being held at the historic Mapo Hall. His arrival came hours after he directed that the rally be observed without much fanfare in honour of victims of Friday's boat accident in Ukubie, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Also read APC Leaders Launch 2027 Mobilisation for Tinubu in Abuja and Ibadan

Tinubu Directs Subdued Campaign Rally

In a statement on Saturday, Tinubu said: I have also directed that our Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, this Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare in honour of the lives lost and in sympathy with the relatives and families of those involved in the disaster. Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in the city ahead of the President.

The Vice President's arrival was confirmed in a post on X by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Saturday. The President arrived at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, where he is expected to meet traditional rulers from across the South-West before proceeding to Mapo Hall to address party faithful.

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Rally Held at Historic Mapo Hall

The rally is attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, and the leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. The Ibadan event is the seventh stop of Tinubu's re-election campaign since it began in Kaduna on October 24, 2026. It is taking place at Mapo Hall, a historic venue in the heart of Ibadan, where the President is expected to address a large crowd of party supporters.

The directive for a subdued rally followed the boat accident in Bayelsa State, which claimed lives and prompted sympathy from the President for the relatives and families of those involved. The President's visit to Ibadan also includes a meeting with traditional rulers from across the South-West region before he moves to Mapo Hall for the campaign event.

The APC presidential campaign has been making its way across the country, with the Ibadan rally marking the South-West leg of the re-election bid. Party leaders and supporters gathered at Mapo Hall for the event, which was observed with reduced fanfare in line with the President's directive. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.