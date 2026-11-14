Ogra disputes report Tinubu convoy was stoned at Abuja mosque

Presidential aide O'tega Ogra rejected claims that President Bola Tinubu's convoy was attacked by youths after Friday prayers at the Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Abuja. The dispute follows a video shared by Dino Melaye and comes as Tinubu vows tough action against political violence ahead of 2027.

Presidential aide O'tega Ogra has rejected reports that President Bola Tinubu's convoy came under attack by youths after he attended Friday prayers at the Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Abuja.

Ogra is the President's Senior Special Assistant on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media. He challenged the account and described videos circulating online as misleading. The controversy followed a video shared by Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress. The video showed some youths throwing stones at a convoy believed to belong to the President.

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Presidency Disputes Attack Claims

Some of the youths were also heard chanting Ba ma yi, ba ma so. The Hausa expression translates as we don't want you; we don't support you. Responding to the claim in a post on his X handle on Friday, Ogra released another video. He said it showed Tinubu leaving the mosque after observing the Juma'at prayer.

Ogra wrote: Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the opposition, with videos of their alleged paid thugs at the National Mosque today, here is footage of Mr President leaving the mosque after Friday prayers this afternoon. The footage showed the President dressed in a white outfit and a black cap bearing his traditional insignia. He acknowledged supporters who waved and took photographs of him as he approached his official vehicle.

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In the clip, Tinubu could be seen waving to several youths who were hailing him and taking pictures with their phones as he entered his official vehicle. The conflicting accounts have sparked reactions on social media. The Presidency disputed the suggestion that the President was targeted during the mosque visit. The incident comes amid growing concerns over political violence as preparations gradually gather momentum for the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu Warns Against Political Violence

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, Tinubu cautioned politicians and their supporters against resorting to violence. He warned that security agencies had been empowered to deal decisively with thuggery and other anti-democratic activities. The President condemned reported incidents of violence at political gatherings across the country. He urged political actors to conduct their activities peacefully.

Tinubu maintained that political campaigns should be centred on issues capable of improving the welfare of Nigerians and advancing national development. He stressed that violence had no place in the democratic process. He said security agencies had been authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-democratic activities with full force. He insisted campaigns should focus on issues that promote the welfare of Nigerians and national development.