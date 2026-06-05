Video Surfaces Showing Lawmaker Signing Endorsement for Minority Leader Amidst Privilege Claim

A video released by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere shows Deputy Spokesperson Philip Agbese signing an endorsement form for the Minority Leader position, contradicting Agbese's denial on the House floor.

The lawmaker representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the Federal House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere , has released a video of the House Deputy Spokesperson, Philip Agbese , signing his endorsement form for the position of Minority Leader of the green chamber.

The video directly contradicts Agbese's earlier denial on the floor of the House, where he claimed his signature was used without his consent. The controversy began on Thursday during plenary when Agbese raised a point of privilege regarding a document that nominated Ugochinyere for the Minority Leader position. The document, which had been circulating online, bore the signatures of 61 members of the Minority Caucus, including Agbese's.

Agbese argued that the publication infringed on his privilege as a caucus member and denied ever endorsing Ugochinyere. In response, Ugochinyere released the video showing Agbese physically signing the endorsement form. The footage has sparked debate among lawmakers and political observers, with some calling for a full investigation into the matter. The Minority Leader position is a key role in the House, responsible for coordinating the opposition's legislative agenda.

The endorsement form was part of a broader effort by the Minority Caucus to unite behind a single candidate. Ugochinyere, a member of the Action People's Party, has been a vocal critic of the ruling party and has pushed for greater transparency in legislative processes. The release of the video has put pressure on Agbese, who has not yet publicly responded to the footage. Some analysts believe this incident could damage Agbese's reputation and weaken his influence within the caucus.

Others argue that it reflects deeper divisions within the opposition, which has struggled to present a cohesive front. The House leadership has not commented on the issue, but sources indicate that the matter may be referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus is expected to meet soon to resolve the leadership dispute. The endorsement form, which was widely circulated on social media, lists Agbese as one of the supporters of Ugochinyere's candidacy. The video, which appears to be from a private meeting, shows Agbese signing the document in the presence of other lawmakers. Ugochinyere said he released the video to set the record straight and to counter what he described as deliberate misinformation.

He accused Agbese of playing politics with the caucus's unity and urged him to come clean. The incident has drawn attention to the internal workings of the Minority Caucus, which has been grappling with leadership issues since the beginning of the current legislative session. Some caucus members have expressed frustration with the lack of progress on key opposition priorities, such as electoral reform and anti-corruption measures. The Minority Leader position is seen as crucial for coordinating these efforts.

Ugochinyere has positioned himself as a reformist candidate, promising to work with all members to advance the opposition's agenda. Agbese, on the other hand, has been a loyal member of the ruling party's coalition and has often defended government policies. The video evidence has complicated his position, with many questioning his motives for denying the endorsement.

Political analysts note that the incident could have broader implications for the opposition's ability to present a united front ahead of the next election cycle. The House is expected to resume full plenary next week, and the Minority Leader issue is likely to be a key agenda item. In the meantime, both lawmakers have taken to social media to rally support. Ugochinyere has posted multiple messages highlighting his vision for the caucus, while Agbese has remained silent.

The silence has fueled speculation that he may be reconsidering his stance. The video has also been shared widely on news platforms and by political commentators, with many calling for a transparent process in selecting the Minority Leader. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected in the coming days. This incident underscores the challenges facing Nigeria's opposition parties as they seek to hold the government accountable while managing internal conflicts.

The Minority Caucus, which includes members from various parties, is supposed to serve as a check on the majority. However, frequent leadership disputes have hampered its effectiveness. The release of the video may force a resolution, either through a caucus vote or intervention by party leaders. Ugochinyere has expressed confidence that the truth will prevail and that the caucus will unite behind his candidacy.

Whether the video is enough to change the dynamics remains to be seen, but it has certainly added a new dimension to the political drama in the House of Representatives





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Nigeria House Of Representatives Minority Leader Ikenga Ugochinyere Philip Agbese

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