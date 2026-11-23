The Daura Emirate Council is examining a viral video in which Polish tourist Mirka Czee accuses the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, of sexual assault during a palace visit. The council says it is verifying the footage's authenticity.

The Daura Emirate Council in Katsina State has begun reviewing a viral video in which a Polish tourist, Mirka Czee, accused the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, of sexually assaulting her during a visit to his palace.

The council, through its spokesperson, Ibrahim Daura, said it was examining the footage to establish its authenticity and determine whether it had been manipulated or artificially generated. The Sarkin Labaran Daura, Ibrahim Murtala Daura, confirmed on Sunday that the Emirate Council was aware of the video circulating on social media. He added that the council would issue an official statement after concluding its review.

Also read Foreign Tourist Accuses Emir Of Daura Of Sexual Assault During Palace Visit In Katsina

Emirate Council Reviews Video Authenticity

We are examining the video to ascertain its authenticity and establish that it has not been created or altered using technology, he said. Czee, who uses the Instagram handle @beduinqa, has reiterated her allegation in a series of posts, explaining why she decided to make the incident public and describing its emotional effect on her. The tourist first spoke about the incident on Saturday, saying she had a bad experience when she visited Daura.

She alleged that at the emir's palace on November 14, she was taken to an elegant room, where she and Umar sat on a couch and started talking. It was strange for me that he grabbed my hand and started playing with it.

Then when we stood up, he hugged me, kissed my cheek, which was also surprising for me, and then he grabbed my boobs, the tourist wrote on Instagram. That was a shock for me. I told him emir no, no, no, no; emir you cannot be touching, but he was just laughing about it. Czee said she lowered the Meta glasses on her head and activated their recording function while trying to maintain their conversation.

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She wrote, I felt we sat too close, I felt uncomfortable that he grabbed my hand and started to play with it, so I lowered sunglasses, meta glasses, that were on top of my head down and clicked to turn them up. She alleged that the Emir later hugged and kissed her on the cheek as they stood up, before touching her breasts without her consent.

The tourist said she was shocked by the alleged action and repeatedly told him not to touch her. I just could not believe he did it, I reacted with lots of no no no no Emir and he repeated after me no no no with laughter. I said you cannot be touching, she wrote. I believe my giggling was a sign of how uncomfortable I felt, she said.

In the video published by the tourist, the emir appears to be holding the hands of a woman while they were sitting on a couch. After some seconds, it appeared that the emir hugged the woman and touched a part of her body. Immediately the woman responded: Emir, no, no, no, why are you touching? Emir, you cannot be touching.

Tourist Details Nigeria Travel History

Czee, a Polish citizen who was born in the Czech Republic, said she had travelled across several parts of Nigeria, including Oron, Calabar, Ibadan, Benin City, Lagos, Abeokuta, Osogbo, Ilorin, Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, Dutse, Kano, Zaria, Katsina and Daura. She said she travelled by public transport and interacted with residents as part of her effort to experience Nigeria's culture and diversity, adding that she had mostly encountered kind, helpful and hospitable people.

She said she had also met other traditional rulers in Nigeria and described those encounters as respectful. During her stay, she also visited the palace of the Oba of Benin in Benin City, Edo State, Makoko in Lagos, Bauchi and Kano. Recounting her visit to the Daura palace, she said she was introduced to the Emir, who instructed his dignitaries to take her for a meal and show her around the palace and its surroundings.

She said she learnt about Daura's history, including its place in Hausa history, stories about female rulers and the account of a prince from Baghdad who killed a snake at a well. She also visited different rooms and the palace stables, where she rode a horse. According to her, she was later taken back to the Emir but was surprised when she was left alone with him in a large room.

She alleged that he asked her to sit close to him on a couch, held her hand and began playing with it, making her uncomfortable. Explaining why she decided to publish the recording, Czee said she believed the Emir was too comfortable with the alleged behaviour and that other women might have experienced unwanted touching without having the opportunity or means to speak about it.

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She wrote, But when this bad experience happened to me at the Palace of Emir of Daura, I felt I needed to share it. Because it happened to me. Because I had a chance and a tool to record it, and because I believe it happens to so many other women who do not have a chance to speak up.

She said she initially expected the video to be seen by only a few thousand people but was surprised by how widely it circulated. Czee stressed that her concern was that the alleged incident happened inside the palace of a traditional ruler, rather than in a public space.

Czee Criticizes Emir For Palace Assault

What is important for me, and I already wrote it in short description when uploading the video: I was not grabbed by boobs on streets of Nigeria, even in crowded places, but in a palace of traditional leader who should be showing exemplary ways of behaviour. And he did not. I was a guest in his country, in his region, in his city, in his palace. And I was assaulted, she wrote.

The tourist also addressed reports about the video's availability on Instagram, saying she believed it had been removed after many users reported it. She, however, said she did not request its removal but had asked the platform for a human review of the decision. It seems that because too many people were clicking on report button the Instagram algorithm has removed the video. I did not.

Amnesty International Calls For Probe

I clicked for human revision of that decision, but I do not know how much time it takes, she wrote. She added that several copies of the recording were already circulating online. Czee said the incident had affected her emotionally and that she needed space to recover and move on from her experience in Nigeria.

I am writing this with tears coming down, and I really feel that for the healing and for getting in better mental space, I need to start thinking about other things and places to leave Nigeria and what happened there behind, she wrote. She said about 90 per cent of the comments and messages she received were supportive but maintained that she needed time away from the discussion.

The tourist added that she still enjoyed her visit to Nigeria and wished Nigerians well. Amnesty International has called for a probe into the allegation. The Daura Emirate Council has said it will issue an official statement after its review.