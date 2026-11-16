A gas explosion at an NNPC filling station near Savannah Bus Stop in Ipaja, Lagos, on Monday destroyed seven classrooms at St. Lawrence Greater Height School, a DAF truck, three dispensing machines and a Toyota Camry. No casualties were recorded and investigations are ongoing.

A gas explosion at an NNPC filling station near Savannah Bus Stop, Command, Ipaja, Lagos State, on Monday triggered a fire that spread to the adjoining St. Lawrence Greater Height School, destroying parts of the facility.

The explosion occurred at about 12:50 p.m. The swift intervention of emergency responders prevented the fire from spreading further. No casualty was recorded in the incident. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency response call and firefighters from Ejigbo, Ikeja and Bolade stations arrived at the scene at about 1:13 p.m. They worked to contain the inferno before it could engulf other sections of the school and nearby properties.

Also read Lagos Fire at NNPC Filling Station Destroys Seven Classrooms, Truck and Car

Fire Originates From Petrol Tanker Discharging Diesel

The fire reportedly spread to nearby buildings, raising concerns among residents because of the filling station's proximity to a school. According to LASEMA, preliminary findings indicated that the fire started from a petrol tanker discharging diesel at the filling station. The flames reportedly spread to the dispensing pumps before extending to the adjoining school building. The incident left considerable damage in its wake.

A DAF truck involved in the operation was completely burnt, alongside three dispensing machines at the filling station. Seven classrooms, including their electrical appliances, were also destroyed, while a Toyota Camry with registration number EKY 430 JS was burnt. Despite the scale of the damage, emergency responders successfully extinguished the fire and carried out damping-down operations to prevent a recurrence. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the explosion were ongoing.

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A social media user, @Taghandler, disclosed the incident in a post on X on Monday, saying he received a distress call from his younger brother about the fire at the filling station and a nearby school. Another account of the incident said the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage had yet to be confirmed. The incident was one of three emergencies handled by LASEMA across the state yesterday.

LASEMA Responds To Overturned Fuel Tanker On Epe Expressway

Earlier in the day, the agency's response team from Epe attended to an overturned tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Alaro City, along the Epe Expressway. The tanker, with registration number AKD-387YK, reportedly lost control and veered into a gutter after a Dangote truck allegedly attempted to overtake it at close range and high speed.

Although no casualty or injury was recorded, the presence of the highly inflammable product posed a serious danger to motorists and other road users. Firefighters from the Okeoso station had already applied firefighting foam around the overturned tanker before LASEMA's arrival to minimise the risk of ignition. The responders subsequently supervised the transfer of the petrol into an empty tanker, while a private recovery truck pulled the overturned vehicle out of the gutter. It was later moved to a lay-by.

Beta Eagle Team Clears Broken Down Tipper At Ladipo Bus Stop

In another incident, LASEMA's Beta Eagle Team from Cappa responded to a broken-down Mack tipper at Ladipo Bus Stop, inward Ikeja, which obstructed traffic after developing a mechanical fault linked to its shaft. Working with LASTMA, the team diverted vehicles to prevent secondary accidents before deploying heavy-duty recovery equipment to remove the tipper from the road. The vehicle was eventually moved to a lay-by, restoring the free flow of traffic. No casualty was recorded.

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Reacting to the incidents, LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, urged filling station operators and tanker drivers to observe safety regulations, particularly when discharging petroleum products. He also advised motorists to avoid speeding and dangerous overtaking and ensure regular vehicle maintenance. Oke-Osanyintolu called on school owners to maintain accessible emergency routes and cooperate with first responders during emergencies.