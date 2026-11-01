Entrepreneur weeps as Funke Akindele wears her handmade earrings at FinTribe fair

A young female entrepreneur broke down in tears after actress Funke Akindele wore a pair of handmade earrings she gifted her at the FinTribe Finance Fair 2026 in Lagos, with the emotional moment trending online.

A young female entrepreneur broke down in tears of joy after Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, wore a pair of handmade earrings she gifted her at the FinTribe Finance Fair 2026 in Lagos.

The emotional moment occurred at the fourth edition of the event, held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, where the young designer approached the actress to present her handmade jewellery. Video footage from the event, which began trending on social media, captured the moment the entrepreneur walked up to Akindele, who was seated on stage, to gift her a pair of earrings made from local materials.

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Funke Akindele Wears Handmade Earrings

In the video which started trending on Sunday, the actress rather than simply accepting the gift, immediately wore the earrings and later showcased them on stage, drawing an emotional reaction from the entrepreneur. Akindele accepted the gift and, to the entrepreneur's surprise, removed her own earrings and immediately wore the handmade pair. Overwhelmed by the actress's gesture and public support for her business, the young woman broke down in tears before sharing a warm embrace with Akindele on stage.

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Overwhelmed, the entrepreneur burst into tears. Akindele embraced her and promoted her brand before the audience, urging participants to support the business. The actress also used the opportunity to promote the entrepreneur's small business before the audience, drawing attention to her handmade products. The FinTribe Finance Fair, themed I Can!

, brought together women entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders to discuss financial empowerment, wealth creation, and enterprise development. The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with many commending Akindele for publicly and personally supporting a small business owner. Hannah Johnson is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over three years of professional experience in reporting, storytelling, and digital content creation.

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