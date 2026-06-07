Victoria Island Carnival 2026 Unveiled

The Victoria Island Carnival 2026 is a new cultural and tourism initiative aimed at celebrating the heritage, creativity and economic significance of Victoria Island. The event is scheduled to hold in September 2026 and is expected to showcase music, fashion, art, food, business, tourism and entertainment.

Promotions, in partnership with the Lagos State Government , has unveiled the maiden edition of the Victoria Island Carnival 2026, a new cultural and tourism initiative aimed at celebrating the heritage, creativity and economic significance of Victoria Island.

Scheduled to hold in September 2026, the week-long carnival is expected to showcase music, fashion, art, food, business, tourism and entertainment in what organisers describe as a world-class experience for residents and visitors. The event, themed Eko's Jewel: A Legacy Rich in Colour, seeks to highlight Victoria Island's position as a major hub for business, hospitality, lifestyle and entertainment in Lagos, while promoting cultural preservation, tourism and economic development.

Activities lined up for the carnival include a Carnival Village, the VI Street Party, a Grand Carnival Parade, live music performances, fashion showcases, food fairs, cultural exhibitions, art installations, community engagement programmes and business networking events. Speaking at the official unveiling, the organisers described the Victoria Island Carnival as more than a celebration, saying it is a legacy project designed to connect communities, showcase culture and strengthen Lagos' reputation as a leading destination for tourism and cultural exchange.

According to the organisers, the carnival is expected to attract residents, tourists, corporate organisations, creatives, hospitality brands, government stakeholders and members of the international community, creating opportunities for investment, partnerships and economic growth. Downtown Promotions, the organisers of the event, are known for producing cultural and entertainment initiatives such as the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos, the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Summit, and the Badagry to the World Concert.

The organisers expressed optimism that the Victoria Island Carnival would become one of Lagos' flagship annual cultural events and called on corporate organisations, tourism stakeholders, creatives and the public to support the initiative. They noted that preparations are already underway to deliver an event capable of boosting tourism, celebrating Lagos' diverse culture and creating lasting economic value for the state





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Island Carnival Lagos State Government Cultural And Tourism Initiative Eko's Jewel: A Legacy Rich In Colour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lagos State Commemorates World Environment Day 2026The Lagos State Government has urged residents to take collective responsibility for protecting the environment and ensuring a cleaner, healthier state.

Read more »

FIFA Boosts Club Compensation Fund to $355 Million for Expanded 2026 World CupFIFA announced a 70 percent increase in its Club Benefits Programme, raising the fund to $355 million to reward clubs for players' participation in the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams, 104 matches and a 39‑day schedule.

Read more »

2026 WASSCE: Oyo raises concern over late-night examsOyo State expresses deep concern over late-night 2026 WASSCE exams due to material delays, urging WAEC to reschedule papers for student welfare.

Read more »

Ojude Oba Festival 2026: Grandeur, Tradition and Tribute in Ijebu-OdeThe ancient town of Ijebu-Ode hosted the Ojude Oba Festival on May 29, 2026, drawing thousands with regberegbe processions, horse parades, and traditional fashion. The event marked the first festival after the passing of Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona, with a regent council receiving tributes. Participants showcased rich Yoruba heritage through coordinated attire, including aso-oke, agbadas, and coral beads, while notable figures like Farooq Oreagba blended tradition and modern flair. The festival highlighted economic impact and areas for improvement.

Read more »