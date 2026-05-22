Victor Umeh: Supporters of Peter Obi Not Scared of Jonathan's Possible Return to Presidential Race

Victor Umeh, a senator from Anambra Central, stated that Obi's supporters are not worried about rumors suggesting that former President Goodluck Jonathan may run for president in 2027. Umeh highlighted that Jonathan's speculation would not affect Obi's strong political movement or his chances in the upcoming general election.

Anambra Central Senator, Victor Umeh , says supporters of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi are not scared of rumors that former President Goodluck Jonathan may return to the presidential race in 2027.

Umeh stated this during a live appearance on Trust TV, emphasizing that Jonathan’s speculated ambition would not weaken Obi’s support base or affect his chances in the next general election. The chieftain of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), NDC, stated further that Obi’s supporters remain committed and have continued to grow since the 2023 presidential election





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigerian Politics Peter Obi Victor Umeh Goodluck Jonathan Return To Presidential Race Commits Continued To Grow Major Political Figure Strong Political Movement Impact Impact Again Win The Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Obi Cleared to Contest 2027 Presidential Primaries of NDCFormer Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has been cleared to contest in the presidential primary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general election. Chairman of the NDC National Screening Committee, Sam Egwu, formally announced Obi’s clearance in a video, following the screening of His Excellency Peter Obi by the National Screening Committee of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and having satisfied themselves that he has complied with all the requirements of the constitution of the party, the Electoral Act, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), dealing with eligibility to contest the presidential election.

Read more »

Peter Obi: Focusing on building a better Nigeria, not concerned with 2027 presidential raceSenator Peter Obi, a chieftain of the opposition party, Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his lack of involvement in the 2027 presidential race, stating his priority is to build a better Nigeria.

Read more »

Peter Obi on NDC Screening: Uniting Nigeria, Combating Fear, CorruptionPeter Obi, a presidential hopeful for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his priorities for the country if he were elected in 2027. These include, amongst others, uniting the nation, preventing insecurity, combating corruption, and ensuring security in schools, workplaces, and places of travel. Obi also emphasized the need for proper use of public assets, respects democratic practices, and commended the screening committee for their thorough work and professionalism.

Read more »

Peter Obi Disses Presidential Bid Reports, Focus on Building Better NigeriaPeter Obi, a Nigerian politician, publicly dismissed rumors of his intent to contest for the presidency in 2027, reaffirming his commitment to advancing Nigeria's progressive development.

Read more »