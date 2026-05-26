Victor Udoh, Former Southampton and Royal Antwerp Forward, Dies at 21 in Nigeria

Former Southampton and Royal Antwerp forward, Victor Udoh, has died at the age of 21 in Nigeria, with reports describing the death as ‘under suspicious circumstances.’ The cause of death has not been confirmed, but the young striker was found dead in Abuja after recently returning to Nigeria from Czech club Dynamo České Budějovice.

Former Southampton and Royal Antwerp forward, Victor Udoh , has died at the age of 21 in Nigeria, with reports describing the death as ‘under suspicious circumstances .

’ According to The Mirror UK, Udoh was found dead in Abuja, although the exact cause of death had not been confirmed at the time of filing this report. The publication also reported that the young striker recently returned to Nigeria after ending his spell with Czech club Dynamo České Budějovice, which he joined following his departure from Southampton in 2025. With great dismay, RAFC has learned of the passing of former player Victor Udoh (21).

Victor arrived at the Bosuil in the 2023/2024 season, where in his first season with the Young Reds he managed to score twelve times in 21 matches. That season, he also made his official debut for the first team in the home match against Charleroi. In total, Victor appeared officially 28 times for The Great Old and provided two assists, before making the move to Southampton. Our thoughts are with Victor’s family, friends, and loved ones.

We wish them much strength, support, and warmth during this particularly difficult time. Udoh signed for Southampton on a three-and-a-half-year deal and spent about seven months at the club without making a senior appearance before leaving by mutual consent in search of more playing time. Before his move to England, he played for Royal Antwerp, where he progressed from the reserve team after joining from Abuja-based Hypebuzz.

He was widely regarded as a promising young talent during his early career in Europe, attracting attention before his move to Southampton. Udoh’s ex-teammate and former Watford midfielder, Pierre Dwomoh, reacted to the news on Instagram.

‘I woke up to it on Tuesday morning,’ Dwomoh wrote. ‘At first you think something like this happens in your sleep, until you read the message thoroughly and realise: this s*** is real. Some of Victor’s relatives I spoke to confirmed his death. ’ Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories.

He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

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Victor Udoh Southampton Royal Antwerp Death Suspicious Circumstances Abuja Czech Club Dynamo České Budějovice Playing Time Promising Young Talent

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