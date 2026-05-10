Nigerian star Victor Osimhen secures the Turkish Super Lig championship for Galatasaray with a stunning brace in a dramatic 4-2 victory over Antalyaspor.

The atmosphere at Rams Park was electric as Galatasaray entered their decisive clash against Antalyaspor, carrying the heavy burden of expectations and the hunger for another league title.

Despite being the clear favorites, the Istanbul giants found themselves in a grueling battle that tested their nerves and their tactical discipline. With the Turkish Super Lig title within their grasp, the stakes could not have been higher, as a victory would mathematically secure their dominance over their rivals, including the closely trailing Fenerbahce.

The match began with an intensity that caught the home side off guard, as Antalyaspor displayed a level of determination and tactical organization that threatened to derail the celebrations. The stadium fell into a temporary state of shock when Soner Dikmen found the back of the net in the first half, providing a stark reminder that no match is ever truly settled until the final whistle blows.

As the game progressed, Galatasaray fought to regain their footing, with Mario Lemina providing a crucial spark of hope. Lemina's powerful headed effort brought the score back to level, igniting the passionate home crowd and restoring a sense of belief.

However, the visitors were far from defeated. Antalyaspor continued to press forward with agility and precision, culminating in a second goal from Soner Dikmen in the 61st minute. This brace put the league leaders in a precarious position, trailing 2-1 and facing the possibility of a heartbreaking slip-up in their quest for glory.

The tension in the air was palpable, and for a moment, it seemed as though the underdogs might pull off one of the most stunning upsets in the history of the competition. This was the moment where Victor Osimhen stepped into the spotlight, proving once again why he is regarded as one of the most lethal strikers in world football.

In the 66th minute, the Nigerian international displayed his clinical nature by winning and subsequently converting a penalty, bringing the score to 2-2. But the drama was far from over. As the clock ticked toward the final minutes and the title remained undecided, Osimhen produced a moment of pure brilliance in the 88th minute. His decisive goal sparked an explosion of joy across Istanbul, effectively sealing the championship and sending the home supporters into a frenzy of celebration.

The victory was capped off in the dying moments of added time when Kaan Ayhan added a fourth goal, courtesy of a well-timed assist from Mauro Icardi, finalizing a 4-2 triumph. Reflecting on the victory, Osimhen spoke about the internal strength and mental fortitude of the Galatasaray squad. He noted that the ability to overcome such adversity is what defines the club as true champions.

He expressed his deep satisfaction with the team's performance and their collective will to fight back from the brink of defeat. Furthermore, he showed great sportsmanship by acknowledging the quality of Antalyaspor, admitting that the opposition had pushed them to their absolute limits throughout the match. This humility and focus on the team's character highlighted the leadership qualities that Osimhen has brought to the squad since his arrival. The success of this campaign further cements Osimhen's legacy in Turkish football.

With an impressive record of 15 goals and five assists in just 22 appearances, he has been the primary catalyst for Galatasaray's attacking dominance. His combination of explosive pace, relentless pressing, and an uncanny ability to finish under pressure has made him a nightmare for defenders across the league. This title win marks another significant milestone in a career that has seen him excel at clubs like VfL Wolfsburg, Royal Charleroi S.C. , LOSC Lille, and SSC Napoli.

For Galatasaray, this fourth consecutive league title reinforces their status as the most successful club in Turkey, extending their grip on the Super Lig and continuing a golden era of domestic dominance





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