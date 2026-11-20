Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Frank Onyeka resume club training after missing Nigeria's November 2027 AFCON qualifiers, boosting their teams ahead of key fixtures.

Victor Osimhen and Frank Onyeka have officially resumed training with their respective clubs, signaling a significant recovery milestone for both the Super Eagles forwards. The two key players are returning to action following separate injury setbacks that forced them to sit out Nigeria's November 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

Osimhen Knee Surgery Recovery Timeline

Victor Osimhen has resumed rehabilitation work in Istanbul following a critical arthroscopic procedure performed on November 7 at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital. The Nigerian striker underwent the surgery to remove a loose fragment in his left knee, an injury sustained during Galatasaray's 2-0 Champions League victory over VfB Stuttgart on November 3.

Also read Victor Osimhen Ranked Fifth Most Valuable Striker Outside Top 5 European Leagues

While conflicting reports have emerged regarding whether the 27-year-old is back on the grass or engaging in individual work away from teammates, the return to full team training remains a point of uncertainty. The immediate focus for Osimhen is to ensure he is fit for upcoming critical fixtures without risking re-injury during the crucial recovery phase.

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük has provided a realistic timeline for the striker's return to competitive action. According to Küçük, an on-pitch return is uncertain ahead of the Samsunspor league fixture and the November 24 Champions League tie against Aston Villa. Consequently, the November 30 Istanbul derby against Beşiktaş represents a more realistic target for Osimhen's full reintroduction to match play.

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Coventry City Onyeka Training Update

Meanwhile, Frank Onyeka has taken part in training with Coventry City, offering a potential boost to the Premier League club ahead of their Saturday clash against Crystal Palace. The midfielder has missed Coventry's last two league matches against Sunderland and Everton, as well as the recent 3-1 defeat at Everton before the international break.

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard confirmed on Thursday that Onyeka participated in training sessions. However, Lampard stopped short of guaranteeing his availability for the upcoming match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, indicating that the medical staff is taking a cautious approach to his fitness.

Onyeka has made eight appearances across all competitions since completing his permanent move from Brentford to Coventry City. His potential return would provide significant depth to the squad, especially given the physical demands of the Premier League schedule and the need for experienced midfield cover during congested fixture periods.

Impact On Nigeria Squad Planning

The recovery of both Osimhen and Onyeka is a substantial boost for the Nigeria National Team ahead of future international duties. Both players missed the critical double-header against Tanzania in November 2027, which were part of the qualifying rounds for the Africa Cup of Nations. Their return to club form suggests they will be available for selection in upcoming Super Eagles fixtures, strengthening the squad's attacking options.

The timing of their recoveries aligns with a period where Galatasaray and Coventry City are navigating high-stakes competitions. For Osimhen, the return is vital for Galatasaray's Champions League aspirations and their domestic title race. For Onyeka, securing a spot in Frank Lampard's squad is essential for Coventry's push to secure points in the Premier League standings.

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As the Super Eagles continue to build for the Africa Cup of Nations, the fitness of key stars like Osimhen and Onyeka remains a top priority for the national team coaching staff. Their ability to regain peak physical condition at their clubs will directly translate to their readiness on the international stage. Fans and analysts will be closely monitoring their progress in the coming weeks to assess their readiness for the next international break.

Next Fixtures And Medical Monitoring

The immediate future for both players involves careful medical monitoring and gradual integration back into full team drills. For Osimhen, the club must balance his desire to return with the long-term health of his knee, ensuring that the November 30 derby against Beşiktaş is approached with caution. Any setback could delay his availability for Galatasaray's European campaigns.

For Onyeka, the focus is on match fitness and conditioning. Frank Lampard's decision to withhold him from the Crystal Palace game until he is fully ready demonstrates a prudent management style. The midfielder will likely be eased into the squad during the subsequent fixtures to ensure he can withstand the rigors of back-to-back Premier League matches without compromising his recent rehabilitation progress.

The successful return of these two Super Eagles stars highlights the effectiveness of the medical teams at Galatasaray and Coventry City. Their ability to rehabilitate injuries efficiently ensures that Nigeria retains access to its most talented players for upcoming continental and global competitions. The sporting world watches with anticipation as both players strive to make their mark in the remaining fixtures of the season.