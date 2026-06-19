Vice President Shettima Visits National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Amid Security Concerns

Vice President Kashim Shettima toured the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State, to evaluate security and operational conditions following a violent incident that claimed three lives.

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Education Politics Vice President Kashim Shett{E}Tima Lojaa Samp

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