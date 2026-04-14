Vice President Shettima Visits Kebbi State to Condole Over Recent Tragedies

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, visited Kebbi State to offer condolences following recent attacks and the death of the State House of Assembly Speaker. The visit included expressions of sympathy for the families of the victims and a pledge of federal support for the affected communities.

Vice President Kashim Shettima embarked on a visit to Kebbi State on Tuesday, bearing condolences for the recent tragedies that have befallen the state. The purpose of the visit, undertaken on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , was to offer solace to the residents and government of Kebbi State in the wake of the loss of life resulting from attacks in parts of the state and the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman-Zuru .

Shettima was received at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, where he conveyed the heartfelt sympathies of President Tinubu to Governor Nasir Idris, the families of slain security personnel, and the wider populace of the state. The late Speaker, Muhammad Usman-Zuru, had sadly passed away on April 6 in Cairo, Egypt, following a period of prolonged illness. Shettima’s presence in Kebbi was a clear demonstration of the federal government's commitment to standing in solidarity with the people during their time of grief. This act of empathy, originating from the highest levels of government, underscores the importance placed on national unity and support during times of crisis.

During his address, the Vice President articulated the profound sadness felt by the administration over the tragic incidents. He emphasized the federal government’s deep concern regarding the attacks on communities within the Shanga Local Government Area and the loss of security personnel in Giron Masa. He reassured the residents of Kebbi that the federal government was fully committed to supporting them during this difficult period. The Vice President specifically mentioned the presence of the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, as part of the federal delegation, highlighting the provision of immediate assistance to communities affected by the attacks. This included prayers for the departed souls and their bereaved families, reinforcing the compassionate nature of the visit.

Furthermore, the Vice President acknowledged the commendable efforts of the state government in key sectors such as education, infrastructure development, and the pursuit of inclusive governance. The presence of key officials alongside the Vice President, including Deputy Chief of Staff Ibrahim Hassan and Special Adviser Aliyu Umar-Modibbo, amplified the significance of the visit and underscored the federal government's unwavering dedication to assisting the state.

In response to the Vice President's visit, Governor Idris expressed his sincere gratitude to President Tinubu for this powerful display of solidarity with the people of Kebbi. The Governor highlighted the devastating impact of the recent events, revealing that approximately 11 individuals, including security personnel, had lost their lives in an ambush while responding to a distress call in the Shanga LGA. Despite the challenges, the Governor praised the prompt and effective interventions of security agencies throughout the state.

Addressing the death of the Speaker, Governor Idris confirmed that the state government had made every possible effort to provide the best available medical care. However, the outcome was accepted as the will of Allah, he added. Further demonstrating the state's commitment to supporting those affected by the crisis, Governor Idris announced the approval of ₦100 million in aid for victims displaced by banditry and an additional ₦60 million for the families of fallen security personnel. The Emir of Zuru, Sanusi Mika’ilu, also publicly acknowledged the state government's continuous support for the affected communities. This collective response from federal and state leadership, along with the support from traditional authorities, showcased a united front in the face of adversity, providing comfort and hope to the grieving population of Kebbi State.





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Kashim Shettima Kebbi State Condolence Visit Security Banditry Muhammad Usman-Zuru Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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