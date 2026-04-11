Vice President Shettima Visits Borno State to Condole with Military Following Benisheikh Attack

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, visited Maiduguri, Borno State, to express condolences to the Nigerian Army and the state government after a deadly attack on military personnel in Benisheikh. The visit highlights the government's commitment to tackling insecurity and supporting the armed forces.

In a solemn display of solidarity and national mourning, Vice President Kashim Shettima , representing President Bola Tinubu, paid a condolence visit to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State , following a devastating attack on military personnel in Benisheikh .

The visit, announced through a statement released on Saturday by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), underscored the gravity of the situation and the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the armed forces and ensuring justice for the fallen heroes. Shettima's presence in Maiduguri served as a powerful symbol of the nation's grief and appreciation for the sacrifices made by the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Vice President specifically honored the fallen soldiers, including Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, recognizing them as true patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Nigeria. He eloquently articulated the profound impact of their loss, emphasizing that these brave men and women donned the uniform to safeguard the lives and well-being of all Nigerians. Their dedication served as a stark reminder of the sacrifices required to maintain peace and security. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and to the entire Nigerian Army, assuring them of the government's steadfast support during this difficult time. Shettima's visit was intended to convey the message that the nation stands united in mourning and in its determination to combat terrorism and insurgency. His words reflected a commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice and that the security of the nation is paramount.\The condolence visit followed a brutal overnight assault on a military base in Benisheikh, located in Borno State, a region that has long been plagued by the scourge of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). Reports indicate that suspected militants launched a coordinated attack on multiple military positions around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Surviving soldiers recounted the ferocity of the attack, describing how the attackers advanced in large numbers, targeting at least three military formations before extending their assault to nearby civilian areas. The intensity of the attack was described by several eyewitnesses as one of the most intense and destructive in recent months. The attackers, presumably equipped with sophisticated weaponry and driven by their violent ideologies, inflicted significant damage and caused considerable loss of life. The details of the attack highlighted the persistent challenges faced by the Nigerian military in its fight against insurgency. This attack exposed vulnerabilities in the security apparatus, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security measures, improved intelligence gathering, and continued collaborative efforts between the military and local communities. The incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by soldiers serving in conflict zones and the constant threat posed by terrorist organizations. It triggered an immediate response from the military, with efforts underway to assess the damage, provide medical assistance to the injured, and secure the affected areas. The attack underscored the ongoing need for counterterrorism strategies, and efforts to contain the insurgent groups.\While the initial reports surrounding the casualties of the attack circulated quickly, the Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai issued a statement to clarify the situation and address the spread of misinformation. The Media Information Officer of the Northeast Joint Task Force, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, provided an official update, stating that the number of fatalities was significantly lower than initially reported. According to the official statement, only two officers and two soldiers died during the engagement. Lt.-Col. Uba refuted the higher casualty figures that had been circulating, describing them as false and misleading. The clarification from the military sought to provide a more accurate account of the incident and counter the spread of rumors and speculation. This discrepancy between the initial reports and the official statement underscored the importance of verifying information and relying on credible sources during times of crisis. The military's response aimed to restore confidence and maintain public trust. The incident highlighted the challenges of providing accurate information in the midst of conflict and the need for clear communication from the military to counteract the spread of misinformation. The official statement from the military served to reassure the public and reaffirm the commitment of the armed forces to transparency and accountability. The military's response focused on ensuring that the public receives accurate information while acknowledging the challenges inherent in a volatile environment





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Kashim Shettima Borno State Military Attack Benisheikh Insecurity

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