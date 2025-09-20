Vice President Shettima to Lead Nigeria's Delegation to UN General Assembly

Nigeria's Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, will head the country's delegation to the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York, focusing on key global issues and Nigeria's contributions to peace, security, and development.

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima is set to lead Nigeria 's delegation to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA ) in New York, United States. This significant announcement was made in a statement released on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , outlining Nigeria 's comprehensive engagement in the global event.

The Vice President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and a host of other ministers and senior government officials. This strong representation underscores the importance Nigeria places on the UNGA and its commitment to actively participating in global dialogues on critical issues facing the international community. The UNGA session, a platform for nations to converge and address pressing global challenges, provides a vital opportunity for Nigeria to articulate its perspectives, advocate for its interests, and contribute to finding collaborative solutions. The Ministry emphasized that Nigeria's participation will be guided by a set of strategic priorities aimed at advancing the nation's interests on the global stage. \Nigeria's participation in the 80th UNGA session will encompass a wide array of activities designed to maximize the country's influence and contribution to global discourse. The country's engagement will be strategically aligned with key priorities that include fostering economic growth, promoting international peace and security, championing human rights, providing humanitarian assistance, upholding justice and international law, advocating for disarmament, and strengthening cooperation in combating terrorism, drug trafficking, and other transnational crimes. The schedule kicks off on September 23rd, setting the stage for a week of intense diplomatic activity. A pivotal moment for Nigeria will be on September 24th, when Vice President Shettima is slated to address the General Assembly. He will deliver Nigeria's national statement, a significant opportunity to highlight the country's contributions to global peace, regional security, and climate action. This address is expected to articulate Nigeria's vision for a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable world, reflecting the nation's commitment to collaborative solutions and its active role in promoting global well-being. Beyond the General Debate, Nigeria will actively participate in several high-level side events, further expanding its reach and influence. \The Nigerian delegation's agenda is packed with opportunities to engage in critical discussions and forge strategic partnerships. The country's participation includes the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. This engagement reflects Nigeria's commitment to international peace and stability, and its support for peaceful resolutions to conflicts. Further engagements involve a roundtable focused on energy, oil, gas, and security in the Gulf of Guinea, highlighting Nigeria's interest in regional stability and economic cooperation. Moreover, Nigeria will participate in the Forward Africa Leaders Symposium, hosted by the African Peer Review Mechanism. The symposium will concentrate on critical topics such as digital transformation, fintech, and the AfCFTA digital trade policy framework. These initiatives demonstrate Nigeria's dedication to embracing technological advancements, promoting economic growth, and fostering regional integration. The theme of this year's UNGA session, “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,” resonates strongly with Nigeria's values and its commitment to multilateralism. The theme underscores the importance of inclusivity, cooperation, and shared solutions in addressing global challenges. Nigeria's active and strategic participation in the UNGA reflects its unwavering commitment to contributing to a more peaceful, prosperous, and just world for all





