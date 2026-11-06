Vice President Shettima Pledges Economic Rescue as APC Campaigns in Ekiti

Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirms President Tinubu's economic mandate at the Ekiti 2027 APC Rally, highlighting infrastructure gains and securing cross-party endorsements for the 2027 election.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has publicly affirmed that President Bola Tinubu remains steadfast in his commitment to execute the economic rescue plan promised to Nigerian citizens during the 2023 election cycle. Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, the Vice President emphasized that the administration's difficult policy decisions are beginning to demonstrate tangible results across the nation. The address was delivered during the Ekiti 2027 All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Rally, held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in the state capital.

Administrative Achievements Highlighted in Ekiti

Shettima detailed specific contributions made by the federal government to Ekiti State, particularly within the realm of road infrastructure. He noted that several projects have been completed while others are currently at various stages of execution. The Vice President also highlighted significant advancements in the education sector, pointing out that students are now accessing loans to support their academic endeavors. He stressed that the government's fundamental responsibility is to ensure that poverty does not prevent children from entering classrooms.

Also read 2027: Shettima, Yilwatda, Abbas Rally Nasarawa For Straight-Ticket APC Victory

Strategic Electoral Targets Set for 2027

During the rally, officials established explicit numerical targets for the upcoming January 16, 2027 election. The Vice President acknowledged the presence of 1,028,000 registered voters in the state and expressed a strong hope that the All Progressives Congress will secure between 90 and 95 percent of the votes cast. This ambitious target reflects the party's strategy to maximize voter turnout and consolidate support among the electorate in preparation for the next general election cycle.

Opposition Endorsements Strengthen Coalition

The event saw significant political convergence as opponents of Governor Biodun Oyebanji declared their support for President Tinubu. Dr. Wole Oluyele of the People Democratic Party, Mr. Alade Isaac Adedayo of the Social Democratic Party, and Joseph Anifowose of the Action Congress of Nigeria also voiced their backing. This alignment suggests a unified front for the ruling party as they prepare to mobilize voters for the presidential and gubernatorial contests scheduled for early 2027.

Advertisement

Party Officials Urge Massive Voter Turnout

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, urged citizens to reciprocate federal gestures by voting in large numbers. He cited claims that the administration has reduced inflation and lowered food item prices by 50 percent. Yari emphasized that northern voters are particularly committed to delivering their votes from A to Z to ensure re-election. He specifically requested 800,000 votes, representing 90 percent of registered voters, from the people of Ekiti.

Governor Pledges Unprecedented Support for President

Governor Biodun Oyebanji addressed the crowd by describing the federal support for his administration as unprecedented in the 30-year history of Ekiti State. He stood alongside former governors including Fayose, Niyi Adebayo, and Kayode Fayemi, declaring unity across political divides. The Governor boldly stated that there are no existing problems in the state and pledged that the electorate will return the President with nothing less than 80 percent of the total votes cast in the upcoming elections.