Vice-President Shettima: Nigeria More Attractive to Foreign Investors, Strategic Partner for Poland in Africa

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has praised President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, stating that they have made Nigeria more attractive to foreign investors. Shettima also highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation between Nigeria and Poland in strategic sectors of the economy, such as defence, digital economy, agriculture, maritime development, and shipbuilding.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms have made Nigeria more attractive to foreign investors. Shettima spoke on Thursday during a meeting with Krzysztof Gawkowski , Poland ’s deputy prime minister and minister of digital affairs , at the Presidential Villa in Abuja .

The meeting served as a crucial platform for the vice-president to project the administration’s reforms, saying Nigeria is now more competitive and attractive to investors.

"Since assumption of office over two years ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unlocked the full potentials of the Nigerian economy," Shettima said. "We have liberalised the foreign exchange market; we have removed subsidy on petroleum products; we have harmonised our tax laws such that companies coming into Nigeria will not be overtaxed. " Shettima said the reforms have created opportunities for deeper cooperation between Nigeria and Poland in strategic sectors of the economy.

He identified defence cooperation, digital economy, agriculture, maritime development, and shipbuilding as areas where both countries could strengthen ties. According to the vice-president, Poland has built strong industrial capacity in several sectors critical to Nigeria’s development goals.

"There is room for enhanced mutually beneficial business relations between Nigeria and Poland," he said. Shettima also described Poland as one of Europe’s most progressive and strategic countries, expressing optimism about stronger bilateral relations between both nations. Speaking earlier, Gawkowski described Nigeria as Poland’s most strategic partner in Africa, citing its demographic strength and growing technological potential. He said the visit was expected to open a new phase of cooperation between both countries in innovation, digitisation, and economic development.

"Nigeria is a country with enormous demographic and technological potential," the Polish deputy prime minister said. Gawkowski said the engagement would create "new momentum" for long-term cooperation between Warsaw and Abuja





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Nigeria President Tinubu Economic Reforms Foreign Investors Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski Deputy Prime Minister Minister Of Digital Affairs Presidential Villa Abuja Strategic Sectors Defence Cooperation Digital Economy Agriculture Maritime Development Shipbuilding

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