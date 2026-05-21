Vice President Shettima Charges Commanders to Sustain Pressure on Terrorists, Strengthen Intel, Tech, and Civ-Mil Coop

Shettima urged military commanders to remain vigilant and adaptive despite recent successes against insurgents. He highlighted the North-East crisis as both a security challenge and a humanitarian tragedy, underscoring the need for sustained vigilance against violent extremism.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged military commanders to sustain coordinated pressure on terrorist groups and strengthen intelligence, technology, and civil-military cooperation to consolidate security gains in the North-East.

Shettima gave the charge in Abuja during the public presentation of Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations in North East Nigeria, Volumes 1 and 2, authored by retired Maj. -Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf. Yusuf, a former Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force and ex-Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), documented operational experiences and strategic lessons from Nigeria’s counter-insurgency campaigns in the North-East.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, the Vice President urged military commanders to remain vigilant and adaptive despite recent successes against insurgents. Shettima described the North-East crisis as both a security challenge and a humanitarian tragedy, noting that it underscored the need for sustained vigilance against violent extremism. Yusuf’s publication provides a comprehensive analysis of counter-insurgency and counterterrorism operations rooted in both scholarly rigour and practical command experience.

Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, a renowned scholar, praised Yusuf for successfully blending academic theory with field experience in addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Counterinsurgency Terrorism Kashim Shettima North-East Nigeria Counterterrorism' 'Counterinsurgency Ibrahim Yusuf Civil-Military Cooperation Terrorist Groups Military Commanders Intelligence Technology Deployment Civil-Military Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vice-President Shettima Discusses Plot to Create Bad Blood Between Him and President Tinubu, and Yakubu Gowon's Role in Building Regional Cooperation in AfricaVice-President Kashim Shettima discusses a plot to create bad blood between him and President Bola Tinubu, three months after their inauguration. He also talks about the policies and achievements of former military head of state Yakubu Gowon, highlighting his role in building regional cooperation in Africa and the need for cooperation against insecurity in West Africa.

Read more »

Nigeria: Vice President Reveals Alleged Conspiracy Against President, Bola TinubuThe vice president said the allegations surfaced barely three months after he and Tinubu were sworn into office, adding that unnamed individuals from Borno State allegedly attempted to create suspicion and distrust between both leaders.

Read more »

Some People Accused Me Of Plotting To Kill Tinubu To Become President — VP ShettimaThe vice president said the allegation surfaced barely three months after Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

Read more »

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Congratulates Arsenal FC on Premier League Title VictoryAtiku Abubakar has congratulated Arsenal FC on their English Premier League title victory, describing the achievement as a reflection of resilience, discipline, strategic leadership, and commitment to a long-term vision.

Read more »