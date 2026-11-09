Shettima Arrives in Abakaliki for APC Rally as FG Approves N248bn for Ebonyi Roads

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Abakaliki for the APC presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2027 election, with the Federal Government approving N248 billion for additional road projects in Ebonyi State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The rally is taking place at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki as part of the APC campaign activities across the country. Shettima was received on arrival by Governor Francis Nwifuru, alongside senior government officials, APC leaders, party stakeholders and other dignitaries. His arrival was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President.

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Infrastructure Projects Boost Campaign Appeal

According to Nkwocha, the Vice President visit marks the campaign engagement with Ebonyi State, popularly known as the Salt of the Nation. Shettima had earlier departed Abuja for the event, with the statement noting that the visit would bring the Tinubu Shettima presidential campaign to the Salt of the Nation. The statement also highlighted ongoing and proposed federal infrastructure projects in the state, including the Federal Government approval of N248 billion for additional road projects.

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The projects include the dualisation of the Enugu Abakaliki Ogoja Road, the Onueke Ezza corridor and improvements along the Okposi Amasiri Road. It also cited ongoing work on the Calabar Ebonyi Benue Abuja Superhighway, described as a major transport link intended to open new markets for farmers, traders and businesses across the South-East and North-Central regions. The statement said the highway is expected to improve transportation links and facilitate access to markets across both regions.

APC Mobilizes Support For 2027 Election

The rally is part of the APC mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with party leaders seeking to consolidate support for President Bola Tinubu re-election bid. The campaign activities across the country are aimed at strengthening the party support base ahead of the polls. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.