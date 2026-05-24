Vice President Shettima Arrives in Benin For Wadagni Inauguration

Kashim Shettima, Nigeria's Vice President, has arrived in Cotonou for the inauguration of President-elect Romuald Wadagni. Shettima will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and attend the ceremony as a special guest.

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Cotonou , Benin Republic 's capital, on Saturday in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Romuald Wadagni. Shettima will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a special guest at the inauguration on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou .

He was welcomed at the Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Ambassador-designate to Benin Republic Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim, Minister at the Nigerian Embassy in Cotonou Bukar Kalambe, and the Head of Chancery Emmanuel Nwosa





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Kashim Shettima President-Elect Romuald Wadagni Inauguration Cotonou President-Elect Romuald Wadagni Nigeria Benin Republic Arrival Vist Inauguration Ceremony Presidential Palace Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport S.E.M Olushegun Adjadi Bakari Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim Bukar Kalambe Emmanuel Nwosa

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