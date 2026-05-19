Vice President Reveals Struggle Between Nigeria's Political Leaders

Kashim Shettima, the vice president, spoke about growing mistrust and suspicion in Nigerian politics, contrasting it with the trust and harmony of earlier generations.

Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that shortly after President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, some individuals from Borno State approached the president with claims that traditional outfits gifted to him during the election campaign had spiritually influenced him and could endanger his life.

According to Mr Shettima, the visitors urged Mr Tinubu to stop wearing the native garments, alleging they were intended to manipulate him politically and pave the way for the vice president to succeed him. The vice president spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while representing the president at the unveiling of ‘My Life of Duty and Allegiance’, the autobiography of former Head of State Yakubu Gowon.

Mr Shettima said President Tinubu dismissed the allegations outright and responded by wearing the outfits repeatedly for days to demonstrate his rejection of such claims





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