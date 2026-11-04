Vice President Kashim Shettima Represents President Tinubu at Nasarawa Campaign Rally

Vice President Kashim Shettima leads the APC campaign delegation in Lafia on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, marking a key stop in the drive for a second term in Nasarawa State.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at a major Presidential Campaign Rally in Nasarawa State today. The event is set to take place in Lafia, the state capital, as part of the All Progressives Congress drive for a second term in office.

Campaign Delegation and Key Attendees

In addition to Vice President Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, is expected to attend the gathering. Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who serves as the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, is also due at the occasion. A host of other political dignitaries are scheduled to grace the rally alongside these top party officials.

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Venue Preparation and Security Measures

The designated venue, the Lafia Parade Ground, has undergone significant cosmetic enhancements to prepare for the large crowd. Billboards and posters bearing the images of President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and Party Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda have been positioned strategically across the length and breadth of the venue. Security has been heavily fortified with personnel from the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps manning all major roads across the city.

Stakeholder Presence and Local Dynamics

Various groups supporting the Tinubu/Shettima ticket have been arriving at the venue since early morning, with crowds starting to assemble as early as 6 a.m. Political observers note that groups loyal to contenders for various positions within the state structure were also visible at the site. Among the notable local political figures present were supporters of Senator Ahmed Wadada, who is the APC governorship candidate for Nasarawa State.

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Strategic Importance of the Rally

This rally serves as a critical mobilization effort for the ruling party in Nasarawa State. The presence of the Vice President as the representative of the President underscores the importance the national leadership places on retaining this stronghold. The coordinated efforts of the national party chairman and the campaign director-general signal a unified approach to securing votes ahead of the upcoming electoral exercises.

Logistics and Public Mobilization

The extensive security deployment and the strategic placement of campaign materials indicate a high level of organizational preparedness by the APC. The early arrival of supporters suggests strong grassroots enthusiasm for the current administration. As the day progresses, the gathering is expected to serve as a platform for addressing key issues affecting the state and reinforcing the party's message to the electorate.