VFD Group Plc profit surges 96% to N13bn in nine months ended September 2026

VFD Group Plc reports a 96% profit increase to N13.00bn for nine months ended Sept 2026. Driven by N50.67bn rights issue, Anchoria Capital approval, and strong investment income growth.

VFD Group Plc has announced a significant 96 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax, reaching N13.00bn for the nine months ended 30 September 2026. This marks a substantial improvement from the N6.63bn recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. The unaudited financial results, recently approved by the group's Board of Directors, highlight a robust performance across key financial metrics.

Profit and Revenue Growth Statistics

The group's financial strength is further evidenced by a 92 per cent rise in profit before tax, which climbed to N15.34bn from N7.99bn a year earlier. Gross earnings also saw a strong 35 per cent increase, totaling N81.88bn compared to N60.72bn in the previous year. These figures underscore the effectiveness of the group's strategic initiatives in driving top-line and bottom-line growth.

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Earnings per share nearly doubled, rising to 75 kobo from 38 kobo, demonstrating improved value for shareholders. Profit attributable to shareholders increased by 97 per cent to N9.52bn, highlighting the direct benefit to the group's owners. A breakdown of the results reveals that net investment income, the largest revenue contributor, rose 59 per cent to N72.18bn from N45.45bn. Net revenue increased 42 per cent to N77.52bn, while operating profit advanced 47 per cent to N58.53bn.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Management

VFD Group achieved notable improvements in operational efficiency during the reporting period. The cost-to-income ratio declined to 24.5 per cent from 26.9 per cent, indicating better resource management. Impairment charges fell by 44 per cent to N1.29bn, which further supported the growth in operating profit. However, finance costs increased by 36 per cent to N43.33bn, reflecting the expenses associated with funding the group's expanding investment portfolio.

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Despite the higher funding costs, the group managed to nearly double its profit before tax. Total assets rose 30 per cent to N577.64bn as at 30 September 2026, up from N445.81bn at the end of December 2025. Investment in financial assets more than doubled to N217.08bn, while funds under management increased 84 per cent to N142.52bn. Shareholders' funds also grew 87 per cent to N130.02bn, reflecting a stronger capital position.

Parent Company Performance and Capital Strategy

At the parent company level, VFD Group Plc recorded a dramatic improvement in profitability. Profit after tax rose to N6.18bn from just N300m in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross earnings increased 84 per cent to N36.52bn, while net investment income surged 123 per cent to N32.53bn. Profit before tax climbed to N7.23bn from N350m, and earnings per share increased to 49 kobo from two kobo.

The company's shareholders' funds rose 131 per cent to N94.30bn, while borrowings declined 14 per cent to N108.02bn. Consequently, the borrowings-to-equity ratio fell to 1.1 times from 3.1 times at the beginning of the year. These results come as VFD Group continues to deploy the proceeds of its N50.67bn rights issue, which was raised to strengthen its capital base and support its growth strategy. During the third quarter, the group also raised N22.75bn through an A1-rated commercial paper issuance.

Leadership Appointments and Strategic Vision

In a strategic development, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Anchoria Capital Group as a capital market holding company. This approval supports the group's efforts to consolidate and expand its capital market operations. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nonso Okpala stated that the near-doubling of profit after tax reflected stronger performance from core investment activities. He emphasized the group's commitment to strengthening its financial position and building a sustainable business model.

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Okpala noted that the appointment of Mrs Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as Deputy Managing Director, effective 5 October 2026, was a crucial milestone. She becomes the first person to occupy the position since the group's establishment. Emezie-Ezigbo brings more than two decades of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, transaction advisory, and business valuation across West Africa and Canada. Prior to this role, she served as Partner and Head of Transaction Services, West Africa, at KPMG Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Executive Director, Finance Folajimi Adeleye stated that the group would focus on disciplined capital deployment, funding efficiency, leadership succession, and the expansion of its capital markets business through Anchoria Capital Group. The group aims to leverage these strategic initiatives to deliver sustainable value over the long term for all stakeholders involved in its continued growth journey.