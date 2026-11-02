VFD Group Plc Profit Surges 96% to N13 Billion in Q3 2026

VFD Group Plc reports a 96% profit increase to N13bn for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2026, driven by strong investment income and strategic recapitalization efforts.

VFD Group Plc has delivered a remarkable financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reporting a 96 per cent increase in profit after tax. The conglomerate recorded N13.00 billion in net profits, a significant leap from the N6.63 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. This substantial growth highlights the firm's robust operational capacity and effective capital management strategies in the Nigerian financial sector.

Financial Metrics And Investment Growth

The unaudited consolidated financial statements released on the Nigerian Exchange reveal that profit before tax also experienced a 92 per cent surge, reaching N15.34 billion compared to N7.99 billion previously. The Group achieved gross earnings of N81.88 billion, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year increase from the N60.72 billion seen in 2025. This financial strength was primarily fueled by a robust increase in investment income across various revenue streams.

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Net investment income climbed by 59 per cent to N72.18 billion, while total net revenue rose by 42 per cent to N77.52 billion. Interest income from placements grew by 51 per cent to N21.05 billion, and income from debt instruments skyrocketed by 164 per cent to N10.87 billion. Additionally, fees and commission income increased to N4.47 billion, demonstrating diversified revenue generation across the Group's business units.

Operational Efficiency And Cost Management

Operational profit expanded by 47 per cent to N58.53 billion, supported by improved operating efficiency and a strategic reduction in impairment charges. Impairment charges fell by 44 per cent to N1.29 billion, reflecting better asset quality and risk management practices. The Group's cost-to-income ratio improved to 24.5 per cent from 26.9 per cent, indicating higher operational leverage and efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

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Earnings per share also doubled, rising to 75 kobo from 38 kobo, providing a strong return to shareholders. The balance sheet expanded significantly, with total assets rising by 30 per cent to N577.64 billion from N445.81 billion as at December 2025. Investment in financial assets more than doubled to N217.08 billion, and funds under management increased by 84 per cent to N142.52 billion. Shareholders' funds rose by 87 per cent to N130.02 billion, reflecting the deployment of capital raised through its N50.67 billion rights issue.

Leadership Strategy And Institutional Governance

Speaking on the results, Group managing director and chief executive officer, Mr Nonso Okpala, emphasized that the profit was earned from core investment activity, but the more important work was ensuring sustainability. He stated, Profit after tax has almost doubled, and it has been earned from our core investment activity. But the more important work this year has been making sure results like these can be sustained. The leadership team has recapitalised the Group, lengthened funding, and placed our capital market businesses under a single SEC-approved holding company.

Mr Okpala further highlighted the appointment of Mrs Ijeoma Ezigbo-Emezie as the Group's first-ever deputy managing director as a key step in reinforcing commitment to institutional governance and leadership continuity. This structural change aims to solidify the management hierarchy and ensure that the rapid growth experienced is supported by a stable and experienced leadership team capable of navigating complex market dynamics.

Future Outlook And Strategic Integration

Executive director, Finance, Mr Folajimi Adeleye, noted that the rights issue has strengthened the capital base, with company borrowings falling by 14 per cent to N108.02 billion and shareholders' funds more than doubling. He explained that the Group's funding is longer-dated and less dependent on short-term financing, which reduces financial risk and enhances stability. This strategic shift is expected to provide a more resilient foundation for future growth and investment opportunities.

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Looking ahead, the Group will focus on formalising a succession framework, lowering costs, and extending the tenor of funding into the fourth quarter. A major milestone for the coming period is the completion of the integration of Anchoria Capital Group. This integration is anticipated to further consolidate the Group's market position and expand its service offerings, ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders and clients alike.