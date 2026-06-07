Veteran Singer SkyB Laments Lack of Support from Port Harcourt Artists Including Burna Boy

Nigerian singer SkyB accuses younger Port Harcourt artists, particularly Burna Boy, of abandoning him despite his past contributions to their careers.

Veteran Nigerian singer SkyB has publicly expressed disappointment over the lack of support he has received from the current generation of Port Harcourt musicians, despite his role in paving the way for them.

In a recent episode of the KAA Truth podcast, the Pray For Me singer recounted his efforts to assist emerging artists from the city, including Mr. 2Kay and Timaya, during his heyday. However, since his career declined, he claims these same artists have abandoned him.

SkyB singled out Grammy-winning star Burna Boy, stating that although he did not directly help Burna Boy, he feels the Afrobeat sensation should have extended a hand of fellowship, either through collaboration or financial assistance, to help rejuvenate his career. This sentiment underscores a broader issue within the Nigerian music industry regarding loyalty and gratitude among artists from the same region.

The singer detailed a particularly painful incident where a high-ranking official approached an artiste to perform with SkyB, but the artiste refused outright. I once gave a PA to the Governor an artiste's number and he called the artiste and told him he wants him to perform with me at an event and the artiste declined that he doesn't want to share stage with me.

The artiste rejected the contract because he doesn't want me to be part of the deal, SkyB lamented. He emphasized that these are brothers he helped in the past, referencing his support for Mr. 2Kay and Timaya. We made sacrifices for Port Harcourt music industry. We invested a lot of resources, he added, hinting at the financial and moral investments he made to uplift others.

SkyB expressed particular frustration that Burna Boy, now an international superstar, has not reached out. What is annoying me most now is Burna Boy coming into limelight and not remembering me and those who paved the way for Port Harcourt musicians. He is supposed to support me financially or collaborate with me to rejuvenate my career. That is the problem I am having, he said.

SkyB also speculated that his Rivers State origin might be a factor, saying, Assuming I am a Yoruba or an Igbo man, maybe they could have considered helping me. But because I am from Rivers the envy is too much. This comment highlights the perceived ethnic and regional biases that sometimes influence relationships in the Nigerian music scene.

SkyB's candid remarks have sparked discussions online about the obligations of successful artists to their predecessors and the culture of reciprocity within the industry. Many fans and observers have weighed in, with some supporting SkyB's call for acknowledgment and others arguing that success is individual and not necessarily tied to a debt of gratitude.

The veteran singer's story serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by once-popular artists who struggle to regain relevance in a fast-paced and often forgetful entertainment world





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skyb Burna Boy Port Harcourt Musicians Nigerian Music Industry Lack Of Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Rema, Feature On Official FIFA World Cup 2026 AlbumNigerian stars secured prominent collaborations alongside internationally acclaimed musicians.

Read more »

NWFL Super Six Finals set for Port Harcourt with round-robin formatThe draws for the 2025/2026 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Super Six have been concluded, scheduling a competitive finale at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt. The six top women's clubs will play a round-robin tournament where the winner represents Nigeria in the WAFU-B qualifiers for the CAF Women's Champions League. Opening matches include Edo Queens vs Nasarawa Amazons, Rivers Angels vs FC Robo Queens, and Bayelsa Queens vs Abia Angels.

Read more »

University of Port Harcourt Appoints Prof. Princewill Chike as 10th Vice-ChancellorThe Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt has approved the appointment of Professor Princewill Chike as the institution's 10th vice-chancellor, effective July 13. Chike, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Health, succeeds Professor Owunari Georgewill.

Read more »

Trailers Drive on Road Median in Port Harcourt, Sparking Outcry Over Road SafetyVideos of trailers driving on a road median in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, have sparked widespread criticism over traffic law enforcement and road safety. Residents and social media users expressed shock and called for immediate action, highlighting concerns about lawlessness and the absence of road safety officials.

Read more »