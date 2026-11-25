Chief Pete Edochie, the veteran Nollywood actor and retired broadcaster, died at 12:30 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu at the age of 79, his family announced.

Chief Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated veteran actors, has died at the age of 79. His son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, announced the death in a family statement shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The family said Edochie died at 12:30 am on Wednesday in Enugu, Nigeria. The statement was titled An Iroko Has Fallen. It read: With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor, who departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12.30am in Enugu, Nigeria.

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He was aged 79 years. The family said Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. He is survived by his wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and other relatives. The family added that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

The statement further read: As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Edochie was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, with whom he had six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie. Born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Edochie attended St Patrick's and St James Primary Schools in Zaria before proceeding to St John's College, Kaduna.

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Chief Pete Edochie Broadcasting Career Highlights

He also studied journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England. Before becoming a household name in the Nigerian film industry, Edochie built a career in broadcasting. He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 as a junior programmes assistant and gradually rose through the ranks. He eventually became Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, where he also served as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally acted as Managing Director.

In a 2022 interview with Vanguard, Edochie recalled his years in broadcasting and spoke about presenting a classical music programme titled Music from the Masters. Edochie's breakthrough as an actor came through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart. His performance as the respected but deeply troubled Igbo warrior earned him widespread recognition and established him as one of Nigeria's leading television actors.

Chief Pete Edochie Things Fall Apart Role

The role attracted international attention, with the British Broadcasting Corporation sending a delegation to interview him about his portrayal. In a 2023 interview with The Nation, Edochie recalled that his performance had received international recognition even before the Nigerian movie industry became widely known as Nollywood. Following his success in Things Fall Apart, Edochie featured in numerous Nigerian films and television productions.

Some of his notable works include Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club and Genevieve Nnaji's 2018 film Lionheart, in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu. He became particularly associated with roles as traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen and authoritative family patriarchs. Edochie was celebrated for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice, rich repertoire of African proverbs and portrayal of traditional rulers and family patriarchs. Edochie's contributions to Nigerian entertainment earned him several honours during his career.

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Chief Pete Edochie Awards and Honours Received

In 2003, he received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) from former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He also received the Industry Merit Award from Africa Magic and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy. The actor's death came on the same day an interview he granted Ugo Nwokolo TV was scheduled for release. The full episode was scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 25, according to a report published by PUNCH on Monday.

During the interview, the veteran actor spoke about the controversy surrounding his son, Yul Edochie's decision to marry actress, Judy Austin, as his second wife. Defending his son against public criticism, Edochie described him as a strong person who had remained undeterred by the backlash. Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy.

Chief Pete Edochie Son Yul Marriage Controversy

You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try, he said. He also praised Yul for not publicly speaking ill of his first wife, May Edochie, despite the controversy surrounding their marriage. The interview attracted attention following the circulation of excerpts in which the actor discussed the impact of the controversy on his son's career and public image.

His family life occasionally attracted public attention, particularly following controversies surrounding his son Yul's marriage to actress Judy Austin and the resulting public disagreements involving his first wife, May Edochie. With a career spanning broadcasting, television and film, Edochie remained one of the most recognisable veteran actors in Nigeria. His portrayal of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart remains among his most memorable performances, while his subsequent roles helped establish him as a defining presence in Nollywood. His death marks a significant loss to Nigeria's entertainment industry.