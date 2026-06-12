Veteran Nigerian Actor Jibola Dabo, famed for 'The Gods Are Not to Blame,' passes away

Nigerian theatre and film veteran Jibola Dabo, best known for his iconic portrayal of Odewale in Ola Rotimi's 'The Gods Are Not to Blame,' has died. His death was announced on Instagram by actor Kunle Afod. Dabo, born in 1946, began his career in 1964 and left an indelible mark on African performing arts.

Veteran Nigerian actor Jibola Dabo , known for his iconic role as Odewale in Ola Rotimi 's classic play The Gods Are Not to Blame, has passed away.

His death was confirmed on Friday via an Instagram post by fellow actor Kunle Afod, who paid tribute to Dabo's remarkable talent and lasting impact on Nigerian theatre and film. Afod noted that Dabo's legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Born on March 27, 1946, in Oba-Ile, Osun State, Dabo began his acting career in 1964 with the Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group.

He quickly became a prominent figure in the industry, celebrated for his compelling stage presence and deep commitment to the art. His portrayal of Odewale-a role that demanded both physical and emotional intensity-earned him widespread acclaim across Africa and cemented his place in theatrical history. The play, adapted from the Greek tragedy Oedipus Rex but set in a Nigerian context, remains a cornerstone of African drama and Dabo's performance is often remembered as definitive.

Beyond his most famous role, Dabo contributed extensively to the growth of Nigerian theatre, participating in numerous stage productions and later transitioning to film. His work helped shape the country's cultural landscape during a pivotal era for the arts. Colleagues and fans have begun mourning the loss of a true thespian, reflecting on his professionalism, mentorship of younger actors, and unwavering dedication to storytelling. His passing marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned over five decades.

Dabo's death comes as a significant loss to the Nigerian entertainment industry, which continues to grapple with the aging and passing of its foundational pioneers. There is a growing call for better preservation of the legacies of such icons, ensuring that their contributions are documented and celebrated for years to come. The cultural community is expected to honor his memory with tributes and possibly memorial events.

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Jibola Dabo Nigerian Actor The Gods Are Not To Blame Ola Rotimi Odewale Nigerian Theatre African Drama Obafemi Awolowo University Kunle Afod Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group

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